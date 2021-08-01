Deployment of Rafale “message for China” but not enough to challenge its veteran IAF J-20 and FC-31 fighter jets

There may not be a direct link between Chinese President Xi Jinping’s sudden visit to Tibet last week without warning and the induction of Rafale fighter jets into the 101st Squadron of Eastern Air Command (EAC ) July 28.

But what is significant is that while Xi, accompanied by three members of his Communist Party’s political bureau and General Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, began his tour of Tibet from the prefecture of Nyingchi, just across from Arunachal Pradesh in India, strengthening the EAC through the enthronement of the Rafale is recognition of its growing role.

Official Chinese maps include most of Arunachal within the administrative boundaries of Nyingchi Prefecture; it is also the place where the PLA army is heavily deployed, with border defense regiments and missile bases.

The EAC protects airspace over a vast area that spans eight northeastern states, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, covering over 300,000 km². It also controls the airspace over a 6,300 km long international border with China, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The EAC has a strong focus on China

Out of five operational commands of the Indian Air Force, three Western, Central and Eastern commands deal with the Actual Line of Control (LAC) with China.

And out of these three, the EAC, before the Rafale’s enthronement, would have had the maximum of 101 fighter jets. Unlike the Western and Central commands, which also deal with the borders with Pakistan, the EAC is said to be primarily geared against threats from China.

Until now, the EAC has mainly consisted of SU-30MKI / MKI3 and MiG-27M fighters, AN-32 and Mi-series transport / reconnaissance helicopters (8 and 17), military transport aircraft to Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules turboprop, HALChetak, and CH-47 Chinook strategic transport aircraft. The Rafale is said to sharpen the teeth of the EAC even more.

Arecent reporton the military balance of India and China, The Strategic Postures of China and India, written by Harvard Kennedy School researchers Frank O Donnell and Alexander K. Bollfrass, suggests that the current IAF inventory of fourth generation fighters (Mirage-2000s, MiG-29 UGG – used by Western Command – and SU-30 MK and now Rafale – used by Western Command – are more than a match for SU-30, J- 10 and J-11 of the PLA air force.

He adds that because of its combat proficiency and flexibility, the IAF is the only service that can apply asymmetric combat power and withstand the dreaded SSM barrage of PLA rocket forces.

However,Vice Air Marshal (Dr) Arjun Subramaniam (ret’d), fighter pilot and military historian, is not so sure.

Considering the rapid pace at which the Chinese PLA Air Force is increasing the number of squadrons and releasing new platforms like the first fifth-generation J-20s and J-31s, it will overcome the advantage. of the IAF even though the latter manages to acquire the 114 multirole combat aircraft (MRFA) planned with high-end fourth-generation capabilities and the native MK-1A and MK-2 LCAs.

India cannot keep pace with China due to its budget constraints.

The best it can do is to speed up production by Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd of the Fifth Generation Advanced Medium Fighter (AMCA) intended to neutralize the J-20 and J-31,He suggests, adding that the IAF must develop both air-to-air and air-to-ground offensive capability, supported by the latest generation of surveillance platforms, if only to support the defensive strategy in order to prevent the APL to gradually move the LAC to India.

On July 28, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, CAS, officially inducted Rafale aircraft into the 101st Squadron, AFS Hasimara, Eastern Air Command (EAC). The event included an air parade and a traditional water cannon salute. pic.twitter.com/kdENCcwyR3 – Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 28, 2021

Of course, it is widely believed that one thing India has done much better than China over the past seven years under the Modi government is to accelerate infrastructure development around LAC.

China may have digital advantages in platforms and ammunition, but their immediate availability and applications will take a bit longer, given the infrastructure shortfalls.

Why India has an advantage over China

Compared to China, India has more air bases and Advanced Landing Grounds (ALG) near the LAC. In the case of China, the gap between the existing air bases close to the LAC is 400 to 500 km. If it is a conflict limited to several pressure points at high altitude (and it is this that military strategists believe it will, as India and China will avoid a protracted war), the IAF is expected to degrade and delay the induction cycle of armored troops and logistics. across the LAC, supported by its heavy transport platforms, for example the C-17 and IL-76, Chinooks and Mi-17 V5.

C-130 J could aid rapid deployment to ALG as Nyoma(Western Air Command), Fukche(Western Air Command) and Mechuka(Eastern Air Command).

Analysts say Xis’ visit to areas close to the LAC last week should be seen, as well, against the backdrop of his government’s determination to bridge the gap by completing defense infrastructure projects such as the 20 border airportsand the improvement and extension of two additional highways along the LAC.

Notwithstanding the financial constraints, the Modi government improved the infrastructure near the LAC so that the Indian army achieved the technological and strategic advantage over the adversary in terms of metallized roads, railways, bridges, tunnels, d ‘ALG and good quality air bases.

As of 1999, out of 73 ICBR (India-China Border Roads), less than 50 percent had been completed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) by 2018. However, since 2018, with additional funds sanctioned, speed construction has increased. exponentially.

ALC’s road spending tripled between 2016 and 2020, from $ 640 million to $ 1.7 billion. Some of the projects include the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie Road (DS-DBO) and the Rohtang Tunnel in Ladakh; the Sela tunnel to the northeast. In July 2020, the federal government also gave its approval in principle for the construction of aBrahmaputra tunnelprovide year-round connectivity between the northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

It is interesting to note that the slow pace of road construction near the LAC was explained by the BRO to the Standing Parliamentary Defense Committee of India in this way: It would not be wrong to say that there are some For years, our nation’s philosophy was that we shouldn’t make roads as close to the border as possible. “This philosophy explains very clearly today why we don’t have roads. Only a few years ago, we suddenly decided to change our philosophy and said no, we have to go as far as possible. That will take time. Unfortunately, time cannot be compressed. Whatever we can do, it will take time.

The point is, the previous philosophy was that the lack of border infrastructure would easily prevent invading forces from gaining access to cores. This mindset has now changed.

Infra massive upgrade

Regarding specifically the infrastructure of the Air Force, the areas under the Eastern Air Command have experienced maximum development. As of 2020, the eight ALGs of Arunachal Pradesh in Vijaynagar, Pasighat, Mechuka, Walong, Tuting, Ziro, Along and Tawang have been fully operational.

The much publicized Pakyong Airport in Sikkim, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 28, 2018, is now equipped with a 1.7 km long runway capable of accommodating fighters and medium transport military transport aircraft on the lines of Antonov An -32 and Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules.

Bagdogra International Airport was upgraded and Hasimara Air Force Station in North Bengal was upgraded, fitted with over 2.7 km of paved concrete and asphalt runways to serve as a crucial backbone to IAF airlift exits.

While Hasimara Air Base now hosts an entire Dassault Rafale squadron, Arjan Singh Air Base located in Panagarh in West Bengal is also equipped with a 2.74 km long asphalt runway capable of accommodating aircraft from heavy transport such as the Ilyushin IL-76. and Boeing C-17 Globemaster.

Panagarh is also the headquarters of the Indian Army’s 17th Mountain Strike Corps. The IAF has deployed six in-flight refuellers to Panagarh, increasing the range of Sukhoi-30 fighter jets positioned at Chabua and Tezpur air bases in Assam.

While the EAC bases are well equipped with permanent structures and paved runways, the focus has now shifted to upgrading ALGs with concrete / asphalt runways and the installation of landing facilities. by night. The runway extension works on several air bases such as Bagdogra are also underway to allow the operation of refuellers and large air carriers.

In sum, the EAC (now based in Shillong) has come a long way since its formation in 1959. Until now, it has had a reputation as the Mecca of combat training. But now he is expected to show his worth in real operations against China if and when necessary.