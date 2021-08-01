No Olympic Glory – Journal





FOR about 30 minutes during the weightlifting competition at the Tokyo Olympics last week, Talha Talib remained on the podiums, on the verge of ending Pakistan’s 29-year drought for a Games medal and a wait even longer for one in an individual sport. It was in Seoul in 1988 when boxer Hussain Shah only won the country’s second medal in an individual sport when he won bronze, following wrestler Mohammad Bashirs’ bronze in 1960. Talha looked on his way to becoming third, but his final fifth place started a debate, a debate that pops up every time the Olympics comes around and ends shortly after: what will it take for Pakistan to succeed in the Olympics? This leads to questions about the role of governments, in particular that of the Pakistan Sports Board. This leads to questions about the role of the Pakistan Olympic Association. After Talha’s performance, a blame game ensued between the POA and the PSB. The former asserted that his job is to promote the Olympic charter in Pakistan while the latter’s mission is to finance and develop sport. Particularly criticized was the PSB’s decision to return Rs 440 million of unspent funds to the government at the end of this fiscal year.

Talha’s performance has been a bright spot in a so far dismal Olympics for Pakistan. And it came under the mandate of a government led by a former sportsman. If sports in the country are not reformed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tenure, one wonders if that will happen at all. The role of governments in the development of sport must be reassessed. The various sports federations which form the POA must be rationalized; reforms must be put in place to make funding available without the government worrying about whether it will actually reach the athletes. It’s ironic that Talha was at the Olympics without her trainer and instead is accompanied by the president of the weightlifting federation. The Olympic Association of India has moved towards financial independence from the government and has generated new sources of income. He worked to secure more funding from the International Olympic Committee’s solidarity plan to develop athletes, coaches and teams. He even makes his audit public; what neither the POA nor the sports federations are doing here. Pakistan’s Olympic renaissance will only take place if professionals are brought in to lead sports federations, including POA and PSB, instead of retirees from the military and other institutions as well as politicians who tend to stay too long.

Posted in Dawn, August 1, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1638067/no-olympic-glory The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

