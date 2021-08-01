Hoti criticizes center for ‘denying’ rights to KP – Pakistan





SWABI: Former chief minister and leader of the opposition National Awami Party, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, criticized the PTI-led federal government for denying the rights granted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the latest Commission award. national finances.

Addressing the party workers’ convention here on Saturday, the ANP leader said the ruling PTI had failed to keep its election promises and had done nothing for the development of the peoples over the years. years.

He said PTI leaders re-inaugurated projects initiated by the ANP government in Swabi and other parts of the province, to claim credit.

Mr. Hoti expressed concern about the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and warned that if a government not elected by the Afghan people was installed in Kabul, a civil war would break out in the country, which would have a considerable negative impact. on neighboring countries, in particular Pakistan.

Insists that the leaders of the PTI re-inaugurate the projects initiated by the government of the ANP

He said the United States and other world powers should let the Afghans decide their future and solve the problems themselves for peace and stability in their country.

The ANP leader urged party workers to forge unity and prepare for local and general elections to claim victory.

He said Swabi district would reappear as an ANP stronghold, with people voting it in power.

Other party leaders also spoke on this occasion.

Meanwhile, two employees of the Rizwanullah and Inamullah mining and minerals department were held here on Saturday after the anti-corruption establishment caught them in the act of bribing a resident.

ACE officials seized Rs 14,000 banknotes leading to the registration of an FIR by the police.

The action came following an official complaint from Wali Rehman, a resident of Jalbai village.

The complainant insisted that mining and minerals officials threatened farmers with strict measures if they were not bribed.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man committed suicide on Saturday in Jabai village, Gadoon Amazai region.

The parents insisted that their son committed suicide with a gun in his bedroom for a domestic problem.

ASI RESERVED: Tordher Police have registered an FIR against Deputy Deputy Inspector Waqas Khan for gunfire near the village of Jalsai which claimed his life.

The development comes following talks between the police and a Jalsai jirga.

A week ago, police opened fire near the road to Jalsai village overnight, injuring Sher Wali, who later died in hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan canceled Sunday’s visit to Swabi University’s main campus, citing his busy schedule.

Posted in Dawn, August 1, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1638061 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos