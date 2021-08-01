Trump topped other Republicans online in first half with more than $ 56 million





Top line

Former President Donald Trump was by far the top Republican online fundraiser in the first half of the year, according to analyzes of the federal findings, with one of his political action committees raising more money than any other group affiliated with Republicans.

Then-President Donald Trump left the White House before leaving on July 19, 2019 to … [+] Washington. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Getty Images Highlights

An account shared between Trump and the Republican National Committee called Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee received $ 34.3 million in the first half of 2020, according to a New York Times analysis of mid-year fundraising records from WinRed, which is the leading online Republican donation processing site.

Trump’s Political Action Committee is entitled to 75% of the Trump Make America Great Again Committee fundraising, with the remainder going to the RNC.

Some $ 21 million was also donated to two other political committees that Trump controls, according to the Times.

Trump was able to make significantly more money than any of the major traditional Republican fundraising groups, like the National Republican Congressional Committee ($ 26.7 million), the National Republican Senatorial Committee ($ 23 million) or the RNC ($ 19.1 million).

Most of the funds raised by the Make American Great Again committee came from the committee’s recurring donation program, which many supporters are tricked into signing up via pre-checked boxes, according to the Times.

Surprising fact

Donations to the Make America Great Again committee declined significantly over the year, from $ 13.8 million to $ 2.6 million in June, the Times reported, almost all of which came from recurring donations.

Key context

Trump has remained the dominant political force in the Republican Party, even though he has been absent for more than six months and has been banned from most major social media. He has kept in regular contact with Republicans in Congress, with key GOP leaders often traveling to South Florida to meet with Trump in person at his Mar-a-Lago compound. His influence over the party’s finances also expanded considerably after giving his first public speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 28, where he called on his supporters to do a donation directly to its political groups. The result was the biggest fundraising day of all year, according to the Times, with $ 3.5 million going directly to Trump’s PACs.

What to watch out for

Trump is eligible for another term as president and has said he has “decided” if he will run in 2024. Polls suggest Trump would be the frontrunner to win a third consecutive GOP nomination if he decides to represent himself.

Further reading

Trump Raised $ 56 Million Online in H1 2021 (The New York Times)

Former Trump spokesperson: his 50-50 Trump runs in 2024 (Forbes)

