Xi Jinping calls for building modern army by 2027

Chinese President Xi Jinping insists on building a modern army and calls for efforts to strengthen military and national defense.

The Chinese leader, during a speech to the study group session of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Friday, called for more efforts to develop the country’s military and national defense and achieve the centenary goal. of the armed forces, according to CGTN.

The president’s statements refer to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Nineteenth Plenary Session Fifth Plenary Session Communiqué issued last year that said the Asian giant’s national defense capabilities and economic power should be enhanced. and achieve the centenary goal of forming a modern army by 2027.

Likewise, he declared that the efforts must be carried out in accordance with the strategic provisions described in the 14. Five-year plan (2021-2025) which establishes that important measures will be taken in the modernization of the national defense and the armed forces. over the next five years as one of the main objectives of the development of the economy and society during the reporting period.

Among other things, the aforementioned plan establishes that for the centenary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLE) in 2027, Beijing is expected to achieve the goal of the centenary of military development, as well as, by 2035, the country should achieve modernization. armed forces and national defense.

In another part of his speech, reviewing the history of the Party, Xi said that the CCP will maintain its absolute leadership over the people’s armed forces to promote defensive development.

A prosperous country must be built with a strong army, because only a strong army can make a country safe and stable, the president said, stressing the importance of accelerating the development and consolidation of a national defense and armed forces. strong.

In the face of escalating tensions in the South China Sea, the Chinese president, since coming to power, has promoted a military update program and has repeatedly called for building a powerful army through military reform.

HISPANTV