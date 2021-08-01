Rishi Sunak warns Boris Johnson’s travel restrictions ‘out of step’

The Chancellor has warned Boris Johnson that UK travel restrictions are out of step with international rivals as he pushes for holiday rules to be relaxed, according to reports.

reports that Rishi Sunak has written to the Prime Minister about the damage that current border rules are causing to the country's economy, especially its tourism and hospitality sector.

He reportedly called on Britain to take advantage of its successful vaccination program by opening up more.

The incumbent of 11 Downing Street has reportedly told the leader of the Conservative Party that the UK’s entry and exit rules are out of step with our international competitors.

The newspaper quotes a source, who it claims is familiar with the letter, as saying: Rishi has put an end to the travel restrictions.

August Rules

The report comes before ministers meet next week to set the travel rules that will be in place for most of August.

Treasury sources did not deny that Mr Sunak wrote to his Downing Street neighbor, but said the communication was unrelated to next week’s review.

The UK government has come under fire for changes to its border policy during the coronavirus pandemic, with France the latest to be upset after being placed on a new amber-plus list under the so-called fireworks system. circulation.

The new designation, in response to suggestions of growing cases of the beta variant which was first discovered in South Africa, saw the quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated people removed, meaning those returning from France had to quarantine for 10 days.

Analysts have predicted that Spain could be the next country to be on the orange-plus list, which would be a big blow to British tourists given that Spain is the UK’s most popular tourist destination.

There is speculation that France could be turned back to amber when the government updates travel lists on August 5, restoring the possibility for the double blow to skip self-isolation.

No source said it was too early to speculate on what changes could be made next week, as ministers have yet to see the latest data from the Joint Biosecurity Center, which assesses the risks presented by international travel. .

They highlighted the decision to open travel to those who are fully vaccinated from the United States and the European Union as an example of Mr Johnson’s own desire to see more borders open in Britain.

Covid deaths

Sunaks is pushing for travel restrictions to be relaxed comes just days after scientists advising the government on the coronavirus warned, in articles published Friday, that any increase in overseas travel this summer is concerning.

The average daily coronavirus-related deaths, those who die within 28 days of a positive test, increased 9% over the past week, with hospital admissions increasing by nearly a fifth.

Government data showed 71 more people died on Saturday, bringing the UK total to 129,654, and a further 26,144 laboratory-confirmed cases were also recorded.

With more than 900 people reportedly admitted to hospital on Saturday, meaning 5,900 Covid patients are currently being treated in wards, new incentives are being rolled out to get young people to get vaccinated.

The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) said about 67% of people aged 18-29 in England have received a first dose, and it hopes to increase those numbers with offers of vouchers and discounts for take-out food and popular taxis for those who get a jab.

Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are among the brands that will offer incentives to encourage young people to get vaccinated.

Taxi app company Uber will send reminders to all users in August to encourage them to get stung, DHSC said.

The company will offer discounted Uber rides and meals on its Uber Eats platform for young adults who receive a vaccine.

Bolt, another ridesharing app, will offer free ride credit to vaccination centers following a similar program earlier this year when it offered 250,000 free rides to vaccination centers in London.

Deliveroo plans to give coupons to young people who get bitten.

DHSC said more details on the partnerships would be released in due course and other incentives could include coupons or discount codes, as well as contests and promotional offers for restaurants.





