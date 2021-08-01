NON-FICTION: THE INDO-PAKIC WAR OF STORIES – Journal





Hostility: A Journal of Diplomats on Pakistan-India Relations and More By Abdul BasitLightstone, KarachiISBN: 978-9697161164334pp.

In his widely read book Choices: Inside the Making of Indias Foreign Policy, India’s former foreign minister and national security adviser Shivshankar Menon repeated his country’s terror chorus against Pakistan. Defending New Delhi’s decision not to respond militarily to what he called Pakistan’s act of terrorism in Mumbai, Menon wrote: Consider what could have happened if India had attacked Pakistan. More immediately, the fact of a terrorist attack by Pakistan against India with official involvement on the Pakistani side would have been concealed.

Seasoned diplomat Menon is no stranger to Pakistan, having served as India’s High Commissioner in the country in the early 2000s. Menons’ arguments, clearly articulated in the book, are but a reflection of India’s attempt to isolate Pakistan internally by selling its biased narrative, which implicates Pakistan in terrorism. It is reasonable to argue that since the vile attacks of September 11, India has slyly used global loathing for terrorism to its advantage against Pakistan. This had, on the whole, helped to shift the international discourse on Indo-Pak relations in favor of India.

India’s efforts to label Pakistan as the haunt and purveyor of terrorism are aimed at deceiving the international community when it comes to the Kashmir issue. Over the years, India, supported by international apathy and ratification, has taken an aggressive approach towards the Indian people of Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK). Despite the fact that Kashmir remains a pending dispute, India has taken unilateral steps to change the status of the IOJK, used force, and has refused to engage in any meaningful way with Pakistan. .

For India, Kashmir is an internal affair and therefore the struggle for freedom is an act of terrorism. Pakistan’s legitimate moral and political support for the occupied and brutalized Kashmiris has been confused with India’s narrative of cross-border terrorism and militancy. Since the overt nuclearization of South Asia, world powers, especially the United States, have viewed the region as a nuclear flashpoint. Moreover, rather than attributing the onset of the Indo-Pakistani crises to the lingering and raging conflict in Kashmir, global actors see sub-conventional warfare as their driving force. The corollary is that the unfortunate Kashmiris bear the brunt of India’s authoritarianism, with Pakistan getting involved in the fight against false Indian propaganda.

While a version of former diplomats cannot be taken entirely at face value, it lays bare the often ad hoc, secretive and short-sighted policies of Pakistanis when it comes to India.

Under its current supremo Narendra Modi, India has become more intransigent, brazen and hostile towards Pakistan, as evidenced by its use of kinetic options, saber strikes and the annexation of Kashmir. With India changing course, it is imperative to assess how Pakistan has behaved with India in a way that keeps the Kashmir issue alive.

In his latest book Hostility: A Diplomats Diary on Pakistan-India Relations and More, former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit gives first-hand testimony on Indo-Pakistani relations during his three-year tenure as High Commissioner from Pakistan to New Delhi. , while shedding light on their current trajectory.

Basits’ stint, which saw Modis rise to power, the resurgence of the freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir, and two brief but important crises, is what makes this book an invaluable addition to the body of work on this acrimony tinged with nuclear. What is more, the book becomes all the more useful at a time when speculations abound about a resumption of dialogue with India by the back door.

Basits ruminations could become a bucket list for policymakers in Islamabad when it comes to engaging with India. Recently Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically stated that improving economic relations with India without resolving the Kashmir issue would be an act of perfidy with the Kashmiris. Khan reassured Pakistanis and Kashmiris that his government remains committed to fighting vehemently against the Kashmir case. Pakistan’s principled position on Kashmir, we must underline the clashes with the edifice of terrorism in India. The more effectively one side articulates and projects its position, the more untenable the situation becomes for the other.

As a result, the Indo-Pakistan negotiations are just an exercise in ensuring that opinion on one side prevails, even if it doesn’t change much about the course or nature of their ties. Basit shows how India got more room to corner Pakistan and, in the process, damage one of the cornerstones of the country’s foreign policy: Kashmir. Detailing the first interaction between then-Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Indias Modi, Basit elucidates the crisis of leadership, institutional reluctance and inability to understand what the enemy wants from an engagement particular.

Basit recalls how the ultra-aggressive Modi managed to reprimand Pakistan while his counterpart was unable to raise the Kashmir issue during the first official meeting between the two. He writes: Now that Modi had raised the issue of violence and held Pakistan accountable for the confrontational relationship, I expected the PM to adequately respond and, at a minimum, mention that the root cause of all of the bilateral issues was Jammu and Kashmir’s long standing dispute. But, to my dismay, he didn’t.

The disappointment of diplomats was logical to say the least. While displaying a certain degree of magnanimity to initiate a peace process is a step states are taking and should take, letting the adversary run away with the spectacle is a recipe for disaster. Basit, the man who led the diplomatic blitz from Islamabad to New Delhi, feared his country had given India what it wanted: ammunition to skin Pakistan. As he explains further, India quickly put the media to good use. As Pakistan hesitated on how to present its version of the meeting, India put its hands on the levers to control the narrative.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif meets his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Lahore in December 2015 | Dawn archive photo

This callousness on the part of Pakistani political leaders has taken a heavy toll on Pakistan. If Basits’ recollections of what followed the Sharif-Modi tte-tte are anything to do, the traps of appeasing a recalcitrant adversary become all the more lucid. According to the author, India has mistaken Pakistan’s openness to increasing avenues to peace for its weakness. This belief has given India further impetus to lay a wrench in the work for Pakistan regarding the Kashmir imbroglio.

Basit recounts how India reminded him that Sharif ostensibly agreed not to meet with the Hurriyat rulers. While the veracity of the claim can be examined, what is clear is that India certainly saw Pakistan as a weak, confused, and flexible actor who was willing to concede more. Such a perception, as Basit rightly states, was more costly to Pakistan than the rulers of Islamabad realized.

Besides the importance of not moving an inch from the stated position, coordination and cooperation between officials and institutions is essential to successfully address a relationship as troubled and important as that between Pakistan and the United States. India. While one could argue that the one-sided version of Basits cannot be taken entirely at face value, there is little that can be written to defend the processes that have sprouted from ad hocism, secrecy and secrecy. myopia.

Basit deftly identifies how unnecessary disruption in the flow of information from Islamabad to New Delhi became an overwhelming dilemma, which allowed India to continue its multi-pronged strategic disinformation campaign against Pakistan.

As well as giving a candid account of what he saw and did as Pakistan’s envoy to India, Basit frankly castigates Imran Khan for his government’s nonchalant approach to Kashmir. He writes: Put simply, the PTI government’s record on Kashmir under Imran Khan is woefully poor. Their failures in Kashmir will haunt Imran Khan for years to come. While one might agree with the author that the Kashmir Khans’ policies lacked positive results, it is somewhat unreasonable to scoff at the way Pakistan first exposed the occupation, the brutality of India and, above all, its drift towards religious fanaticism.

Most of the bad press India has received is due to Prime Minister Khan’s tweets, interviews and writing articles to warn the world of the impending chaos if Rashtriya devotee Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Modi was continuously celebrated. That said, the Khan government has at times been judged to be failing in strategic communications over Kashmir.

With India already stepping up its propaganda war to drive a wedge between Pakistan and the people of Kashmir, the government can hardly afford to send mixed signals. Basit saw firsthand the new Indian policy and its ploys to weaken Pakistan. Thus, the fact of having documented his experiences in the form of this book is beneficial for the policy makers of the country.

Even a quick read of Basits’ passage in India would warn Pakistan not to make two mistakes: to allow itself to be seduced by piecemeal and half-hearted peace gestures, and to let India advance in the war of narratives on Kashmir. and terrorism.

The examiner is a strategic affairs and foreign policy analyst. He tweets @ syedalizia1992

Posted in Dawn, Books & Authors, August 1, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1638019/non-fiction-the-indo-pak-war-of-narratives The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos