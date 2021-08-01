Three Australians Bali Nine members deserve to be released one day, prison officials say | Bali nine

Three Australias Bali Nine members, who have spent 16 years behind bars, should be forgiven and allowed to walk in freedom one day, prison and justice officials said.

The three, who are jailed in Bali, are serving life sentences for their role in an ill-fated heroin smuggling plot and unless they can get a reprieve from the Indonesian president, they will never be released.

As Indonesia’s Independence Day approaches August 17, when remissions are traditionally announced, the three prison governors and justice officials have sent glowing reports to Jakarta, recommending that one gives them a chance to live outside of prison.

The final decision rests with President Joko Widodo, who in 2015 ordered Bali Nine leaders Myuran Sukumaran, 34, and Andrew Chan, 31, to be executed by firing squad.