Trump is raising a lot of money in early 2021, but not spending a lot





Former US President Donald Trump speaks during his first post-presidential campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, United States on June 26, 2021. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) – A fundraising group led by former President Donald Trump raised $ 62 million in the first half of the year but spent just $ 3 million, the largest share going to a pro-Trump research facility and more than $ 65,000 to Trump’s own hotels, according to federal records released Saturday.

Trump, a Republican, created the Save America committee in November shortly after losing the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. Under the rules of the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the committee has wide latitude in how it can use its money.

A file with the FEC showed that Save America made a $ 1 million contribution in June to the America First Policy Institute, a non-profit organization run by veterans of its administration.

The group’s leadership includes Brooke Rollins, who headed the White House Home Policy Council under Trump, and Larry Kudlow, who headed Trump’s National Economic Council.

Money spent at Trump hotels has been described as covering accommodation or meals, according to the Save America file.

Another Trump-controlled committee, a former campaign account now known as Make America Great Again PAC, spent an additional $ 13 million in the first half of the year, mostly to cover legal fees and Trump’s efforts. to reverse his November electoral loss, according to a separate FEC filing.

Together, the two committees raised the bulk of the nearly $ 82 million Trump’s office said it helped raise between January and June.

Trump-affiliated committees ended the period with nearly $ 102 million in cash, an amount that could help the former president exercise considerable influence ahead of next year’s election, when Republicans hope to take control of the government. Congress. Democrats have narrow majorities in the House of Representatives and the US Senate.

But while Trump is his party’s main fundraiser and continues to raise large sums for the Republican National Committee, his committees gave no money to political candidates during the first half of the year.

A spokesperson for his office said checks for $ 5,000 were sent in July to candidates he supported. Details of these contributions are awaited in FEC files due later in the year.

Many of the candidates Trump has backed, especially those who challenge incumbent Republicans or seek vacant seats, fall far behind their opponents when it comes to fundraising. Trump-backed Kelly Tshubaka, who challenges Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, had about $ 2 million less in her campaign bank account at the end of June than Murkowski.

Republicans will face a well-funded list of Democrats in next year’s election.

Democrats collected more than $ 373 million in online donations in the first six months of the year through ActBlue, the party’s dominant payment processor, according to a disclosure filed on Saturday. This topped the $ 258 million Republicans raised in the same period through their online payment processor WinRed.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

