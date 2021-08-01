Chinese Politburo, chaired by Xi Jinping, agrees to better control offshore data and lists

Taken together, these risks come at a time when the strong momentum of China’s external flows could peak. An increase in risk perception may lead to weakening investor demand for Chinese assets.

The July Politburo meeting typically reviews the economic performance of the year so far and sets the agenda for the second half of the year.

It would traditionally be followed by an annual conclave at a secret location in the resort town of Beidaihi, starting this week. This is where the top leadership of the Communist Party, including retired officials, meets in an informal setting.

Unlike in previous years, it is not clear this year whether the rally even takes place or if Mr. Xi would attend if it does.

With no sign of a potential successor, Xi is expected to begin a third five-year term as president next year.

The Politburo signaled on Friday that there would be no major change in economic policies in the second half of the year, but warned that the country’s domestic recovery was unstable and unbalanced. It has pledged to keep the yuan’s exchange rate stable and soon release an action plan to meet its peak carbon emissions target by 2030.

While China should easily meet the government’s target of 6% GDP growth this year, its manufacturing-driven recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is slowing and relations with the United States strained, the likelihood of further lockdowns. as the delta variant spreads around the country and the state’s increased control over the private sector has heightened the concerns of foreign investors.

China on Saturday reported 55 more cases of COVID-19 as an outbreak that began in the eastern city of Nanjing two weeks ago has spread to 15 provinces. While Beijing wants 70% of its population to be vaccinated by the end of the year, its locally made vaccines are less effective against the delta variant.

However, one of the main issues worrying stock investors is China’s decision to ban after-school tutoring in China, which has wiped out billions of dollars from listed educational companies.

The US securities regulator said on Friday (Saturday AEST) that it would not allow Chinese companies to raise funds in the United States unless they fully explain their legal structures and disclose the risk that Beijing interferes in their activities.

Reuters said U.S. policymakers fear Chinese companies will flout U.S. rules requiring state-owned companies to disclose a range of potential risks to investors.

The severe restrictions on the private tutoring and online education sector, as well as the tightening real estate market measures to curb house prices, are part of a broad policy to alleviate social problems and reduce the cost of living, said the head of Barclays China. economist Jian Chang. It also reflected the concern of governments regarding data security.

The Politburo meeting also highlighted China’s new three-child policy, designed to tackle low population growth after earlier easing from one to two children appears to have failed.

Ms Jian also said that the Politburos statement suggested that policymakers were relatively confident about the country’s economic recovery, lowering expectations for further monetary easing.

The People’s Bank of China last month announced a surprise 50 basis point reduction in the ratio of liquidity that major commercial banks must hold in reserve, freeing up about 1 trillion yuan ($ 207 billion) in loans. Barclays maintained its forecast of a further 50 basis point drop in banks’ reserve requirement ratio in the fourth quarter.

With Reuters