New Karnataka Travel Rules; Tokyo Olympics update and more





Kiren Rijiju urges PV Sindhu not to be emptied, says “India is proud of your achievements”

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju urged ace commuter PV Sindhu not to be “disheartened” after her 18-21 12-21 semi-final loss to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying in the women’s semi-final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday. PV Sindhu’s march to the current Tokyo Olympics was interrupted by the reigning world number one and the Indian badminton sensation is no longer in contention for the gold medal.

BCCI raps PCB “Envious” on its Sham PoK League; Reminds Gibbs of his match-fixing business

BCCI sent PCB and Herschelle Gibbs to cleaners for their statements regarding Pakistan Cricket League’s plan for PoK. The PCB in an official statement accused the BCCI of calling several ICC members and forcing them to remove their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and also warned the Indian Cricket Board to remain within his rights, otherwise he will complain to the ICC. Now, the BCCI has broken its silence and has unequivocally told PCB that it has no intention of planning anything in Indian territories, and that it has not spared Herschelle Gibbs, raising its past controversy. on match-fixing.

Karnataka government imposes RT-PCR test on visitors to Kerala and Maharashtra amid COVID outbreak

Following the increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, the government of Karnataka has now mandated RT-PCR reports for travelers from both states. The decision was announced on Saturday, July 31, via a circular shared by the former Karnataka Minister of Health, Dr Sudhakar K.

Imran Khan’s Minister Blames India for Spread of COVID in Pakistan; Internet users say “ask China”

Amid the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, the government led by Imran Khan has blamed India for the spread of the virus in the country. In a baseless allegation, Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry blamed India for the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan. Additionally, as many countries around the world struggle to contain the Delta variant, Chaudhry has also claimed the world “is close to victory” against the pandemic.

ONE Championship: Battleground sees India’s star wrestler Ritu Phogat beat Lin Heqin

Ritu Phogat completely outclassed Lin Heqin in the ONE CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLEGROUND event on Friday night and after three rounds the Indian mixed martial artist won the match thanks to a unanimous decision of the judges.

Jharkhand judges death: Babulal Marandi demands action against Dhanbad SSP

In a recent update to the Dhanbad judge death case, former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP chief Babulal Marandi called for strict action against the chief police superintendent ( SSP) of Dhanbad Sanjeev Kumar for negligence in the case of the alleged murder of the additional district. Judge Uttam Anand. On July 28, the additional district and session judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand, was killed after being struck by a rickshaw.

Punjab CM lukewarm on pre-electoral cabinet reshuffle and roadshows; Describes the role of Sidhu

The Chief Minister of the Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, made it clear on Saturday that his government and party leaders would work in unity for the victory of Congress in the upcoming parliamentary elections. On the other hand, ruling out any possibility of an immediate cabinet reshuffle, the head of government of the Punjab, however, said he would surely discuss the matter with the party’s high command during his visit to Delhi. Speaking to the media, the chief minister said the party is currently in a good position and still needs to be consolidated until the elections.

Trump denies calling for 2020 US election to be declared ‘corrupt’, attacks Justice Department

Former US President Donald Trump released a clarification on his phone call notes released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Saturday, saying it was “wrong” to describe him as trying to call off the election. In a statement, he lambasted the committee for releasing documents claiming it was led by “corrupt and very partisan” House Democrats. His statement comes after notes released by the committee showed Trump was pushing officials to investigate “voter fraud.”

India in Tokyo 2020: boxer Satish Kumar loses Q / F to Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov 0-5

India’s medal hopes took another blow with Satish Kumar’s ouster from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a 0-5 loss to Uzbekistan Bakhodir Jalolov in the super-heavyweight boxing quarterfinal, Sunday.

