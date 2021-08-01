Boris Johnson’s efforts to privatize Channel 4 in jeopardy over “serious reservations”

BorisJohnson’s attempt to privatize Channel 4 is compromised by opposition within the civil service, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Senior Mandarins have expressed “serious reservations” about the plan, which comes after months of tension between No.10 and the broadcaster over its funding model and has reportedly stirred up the agenda.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden concluded the channel had no viable future in the face of the multi-billion dollar budgets of US streaming giants unless an ‘alternative ownership model’ was explored .

But No 10 was told by the Cabinet Office that the privatization offered “no value to the taxpayer”.

The station, launched in 1982, is a government-owned but commercially funded public service broadcaster with a mission to broadcast “diverse, alternative and engaging programming that appeals to younger audiences.”

An example of such an outing was the much-criticized parody of the Queen’s Christmas Day speech, with jibes aimed at Harry, Meghan and Prince Andrew.

It has been called awake, disgusting and petty garbage by viewers.

Channel 4 chairman Charles Gurassa wrote to Mr Dowden telling him that the government risked “falling asleep in the irreversible and risky sale of an important, prosperous and highly regarded British institution”.

It moved its headquarters to Leeds in 2019 in an attempt to rule out the threat of privatization.

Some Tory backbenchers have also raised objections to the move, with MP Andrew Mitchell arguing that the issue should not be called a Tory debate against Channel 4.

He said there were “a lot of us in the Conservative Party who questioned” the proposals.

The channel, whose current license runs until 2024, was valued at 1 billion in 2016, but the value of free-to-air broadcasters has since declined in the face of competition from streaming services and declining advertising spending.

Last night, a spokesperson for Mr Dowden denied that senior officials opposed the privatization.