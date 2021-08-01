Donald Trump builds $ 102 million war chest for H2 2021





Donald Trump has yet to say whether he will run for president in 2024, but he’s already raising a huge war chest in case he does.

New disclosure reports filed on Saturday night show its affiliated political committees have a total of $ 102 million in cash until July, after raising more than $ 80 million in the first six months of 2021.

The massive fundraising sum reported by the committees includes donation transfers dated December 2020, although the exact amount transferred from last year is unclear.

According to his team, the latest fundraising total, which runs from Jan.1 to June 30, comes from 3.2 million contributions.

The money will also come in handy in the midterm elections in 2022, where it could inject tens of millions of dollars into a quest to take the House and Senate back from the Democrats.

The latest numbers are evidence of Trump’s continued fundraising prowess, whose massive post-election fundraising success came amid baseless allegations of fraud regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Since the election, Trump and his team have solicited hundreds of millions of dollars for an “Election Defense Fund” and are seeking support to fight the 2020 results. But so far, little of that effort has gone to such efforts, according to the disclosure documents.

Latest deposits show that much of the amount raised by Trump’s various committees in the first six months of this year was saved in the bank, while much of the rest was used for various fundraising expenses. funds and advice.

About $ 3.8 million of spending by Trump’s former presidential campaign committee has been labeled as various “recount” expenses, including $ 2 million in recount legal advice and $ 76,000 paid to Giuliani Security & Safety for “recount travel expenses”.

Another $ 5.8 million was reported in general legal advisory fees.

Trump’s newly formed PAC also said it made $ 1 million in contributions to the America First Policy Institution, affiliated with the pro-Trump America First Action super PAC.

More than $ 80,000 has also been spent on accommodation at Trump’s properties, the documents show.

Trump remained very popular among his base during the first six months of the Biden administration.

In recent months, the Republican National Committee as well as several Republican candidates vying for key 2022 mid-term races have raised funds from Trump, using his name and appealing to his supporters in e- fundraising mails and messages, hosting fundraisers at Trump properties and even flocking to Mar-a-Lago to introduce the former president himself at support events.

John Santucci of ABC News contributed to this report.

