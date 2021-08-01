Will China give up its habit of coal? by Daniel K. Gardner

China’s ability to break free from its decades-old dependence on coal will determine not only its own environmental future, but also and most importantly Earth’s prospects in the face of the growing climate crisis. Worryingly, the country’s previous forward momentum now appears to have reversed.

NORTHAMPTON, MA China is stuck between a past dependent on fossil fuels and a future fueled by renewable energy. The country today generates 53% of the world’s coal power. At the same time, it is the world’s leading manufacturer and market for solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles. China’s ability to break free from its decades-old dependence on coal will determine not only its own environmental future, but also and most importantly Earth’s prospects in the face of the growing climate crisis.

Chinese leaders began to recognize the need for change in the early 2000s. The policy of economic growth at any cost largely fueled by coal had brought great prosperity, but collateral damage to air and land the country’s water had become unacceptable. Environmental defenders called to build an ecological civilization, in which nature and humanity would find a harmonious balance. And when President Xi Jinping took power in 2012, he immediately joined the cause.

Quickly, the Chinese government declared war on pollution, drew up separate air, water and soil action plans committing $ 1 trillion to environmental clean-up, shut down coal-fired power plants inefficient and invested hundreds of billions of dollars in the development of renewable energies. It has also made the domestic manufacture and sale of electric vehicles a high priority and designed a nationwide carbon trading system.

Worrisome for China and the planet, this forward momentum now appears to have reversed. Coal consumption, which had declined each year between 2014 and 2016, has since increased steadily. The same is true for carbon dioxide emissions, which increases from 1.5 to 1.7% even during the slowdown induced by the pandemic in 2020.

China must do better. The 2019 United Nations Emissions Gaps Report concluded that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels requires cutting global emissions by 55% from 2018 levels by 2030. But China has added 38.4 gigawatts of new electric capacity to the coal in 2020, even as the rest of the world reduced its net capacity of 17.2 GW.

Worse, this increase is just the beginning. The Chinese government has approved the construction of an additional 36.9 GW of coal-fired electric capacity, bringing the total under construction today to 88 GW. And proposals to build an additional 158.7 GW are in the works, putting the new total capacity currently under study at 247 GW more than the US total installed amount of 233.6 GW.

There are probably more plants to come. Powerful coal and power industry groups push government to increase China’s current total coal-fired power generation capacity from 1,080 GW to 1,200-1,300 GW over the next five years , and up to 1,400 GW by 2035. A Global Energy Monitor (GEM) report concludes that if China continues to increase its capacity until 2035 as proposed, its coal-fired power generation alone will be more than three times bigger as the global limit on the use of coal-fired energy determined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to keep global warming well below 2C.

What explains the apparent return of China to its habits of dependence on coal? For starters, the protests in Hong Kong, the trade war with the United States, and the coronavirus pandemic have turned policymakers away from environmental reform. The same is true of the slowdown in Chinese GDP growth and rising unemployment. The government has become more interested in boosting traditional energy-intensive industries like steel, iron and cement, while provincial leaders have embarked on a wave of building coal-fired power plants.

In addition, the recent trade war between the United States and China has exacerbated Chinese concerns about energy security, given that the country imports 70% of its oil needs and 40% of its gas needs. And while China has bet on renewables, especially solar and wind power, it cannot develop these sources quickly enough to meet anticipated demand. The current electricity grid is also not able to efficiently transmit this energy from the far west of China, where most of it is produced, to areas of high demand. The abundant and relatively cheap coal seems to many a reliable and proven source of energy.

Finally, it’s probably no coincidence that China’s coal relapse came at a time when the United States was absent from the international climate scene. As former US President Barack Obama and Xi found common ground in the fight against global warming, paving the way for the 2015 Paris climate agreement, the US disengagement from the issue under President Donald Trump has likely weakened China’s engagement as well.

What China will the world see in the next few years? This issue is more urgent than ever in light of a recent press release from the International Energy Agency report warning that any further development of fossil fuels should be halted this year if the world is to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and have any hope of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C.

Xis’ announcement in September 2020 that China aims to become carbon neutral by 2060 has rekindled optimism. But hopes that the 14th five-year plan (2021-25), released in March, would outline the government’s strategy to launch the decarbonization process have been dashed. And at US President Joe Bidens’ climate summit in April, Xi announced that during the new five-year plan, China will strictly control coal-fired electricity consumption, but allow it to gradually increase and reduce it. from 2026.

This is a recklessly unambitious schedule. Climate experts at GEM, TransitionZero and elsewhere calculate that limiting global warming to well below catastrophic 2C will force China to shut down 600 of its 1,082 coal-fired power stations by 2030. If they’re right, China had better start spinning its massive carbon ship now.