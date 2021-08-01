Shehbaz seeks to investigate “expensive” LNG purchase – Pakistan





LAHORE: PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif has demanded a full investigation into the Imran Khan government’s purchase of the most expensive LNG in the country’s history.

This purchase cost the country an additional $ 422.4 million. The PTI government has repeatedly lied to the nation about this because it bought LNG for $ 15 per mmbtu, which the PML-N bought for $ 8 per mmbtu, the opposition leader said on Saturday. to the National Assembly in a press release.

He said that for every shipment of LNG, the PTI government wasted an additional $ 22.5 million.

Out of four of these shipments, $ 95 million of nations’ money will be wasted. People will pay $ 15 per unit in the current month, which was unbearable, he said and added that during the global peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, LNG was available at much lower rates. expensive, but the government intentionally delayed the supply. He recalled that the PML-N had demanded the purchase of this cheap LNG. In September 2021, Pakistan will pay $ 387 million for LNG.

Mr Shehbaz said the Trafigura Company offered the cheaper LNG to Pakistan, which the PTI government refused. He said that if the PTI government had accepted a three-year contract at the time, Pakistan would have gotten LNG at 4 Mbtu instead of 15 Mbtu. This would have saved Pakistan $ 35.2 million per shipment and the country would have already received 12 shipments. The country could have saved $ 422.4 million, he said.

The opposition leader said the government could import 14 cargoes, but intentionally imported less, which created a shortage for the CNG sector and industry. He said that if the government had followed PML-N’s advice, the country could have avoided the energy crisis and people would have gotten cheaper gas.

It is a worldwide practice that long-term agreements are signed for the supply of LNG, but the government opted for the cash purchase, which was an outrageous measure, he lamented.

Shehbaz Sharif said it was all not because of incompetence or mismanagement, but because of a well-thought-out plan by officials to make money. He stressed that this needs to be studied.

Those who have benefited the country by buying low-cost LNG risk imprisonment while those who plunder the nation rule. The responsibility for this dacility on the Pakistani people must be fixed and the perpetrators punished.

PPP: The chief organizer of the Pakistani People’s Party of the Punjab, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, has formed a 15-member committee to finalize the candidates for the cantonment council elections.

The main members of the committee are Azizur Rehman Chan, Qasim Zia, Aslam Gill and Samina Ghurki.

Posted in Dawn, August 1, 2021

