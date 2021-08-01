How To Get Free Medication Kits For Patients Using Isoman





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government has a package delivery program free medicine for Covid-19 patients who self-isolate (Isoman). There are three types of drug packaging that were provided in the program. “There are three types of self-isolation drug packages that we will each give for 7 days,” President Joko Widodo said (Jokowi) sometime ago. Package free drugs for Isoman patients The first contains vitamins for residents with positive PCR results without symptoms or OTG. Read also: Distributed via TNI-Polri, these are the details of the social assistance package and free medicines The second pack contains vitamins and medications for residents with a positive PCR with complaints of fever and loss of smell. The third package contains vitamins and medicines for residents with a positive PCR with complaints of fever and dry cough. However, packages 2 and 3 require a consultation and a prescription from a doctor. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail So how do you get a free drug pack for Isoman patients? Also Read: This Week Government Distributes 300,000 Free Drug Packages to Isoman Covid-19 Patients How to have Free medicine The patient performs a PCR test or an antigen sample in a laboratory affiliated with the Ministry of Health

If the test result is positive for COVID-19, the patient will automatically receive a WhatsApp from the Indonesian Ministry of Health (with a green check mark).

Patients can consult a doctor online for free on any of the telemedicine service platforms by clicking on the link in the WhatsApp message from the Indonesian Ministry of Health and entering the voucher code in the selected app.

See a doctor and inform you are a patient of the Ministry of Health program

The doctor will give a digital prescription based on the patient’s condition

If the patient is declared in the category of patients who can perform isoman, then the drug can be redeemed free of charge after the consultation

To get free medicine, patients need to send WhatsApp message to one of Kimia Farma pharmacies, here is a list of numbers: East Jakarta 0811 222-3049 North Jakarta 0811 222-1832 Central Jakarta 08787724-1590 South Jakarta 08953 248-74355 West Jakarta 08787724-1405 Patients must send a digital prescription (PDF or screenshot), ID card and delivery address to the designated Kimia Farma WhatsApp number

Medicines and / or vitamins will be covered by the Ministry of Health and delivered via a delivery service in collaboration with the telemedicine of the Ministry of Health. Jokowi also requested that the supervision of the broadcast of this program be closely monitored. “I also ask that this program does not interfere with the availability of essential drugs for Covid-19 therapy in pharmacies and hospitals,” Jokowi said. The former governor of DKI Jakarta stressed that the free vitamins and medicines for Isoman patients given to the public were not for sale. “The supply is prepared by the minister of SOE, which is produced by pharmaceutical SOEs, then the distribution will be coordinated by the commander of TNI who will coordinate with the regional government, villages, administrators of Babinsa and RT / RW », Declared the head of state. . Also Read: Rare Therapeutic Drugs Covid-19, That’s KPPU’s Claim

