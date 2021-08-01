Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele criticizes Jim Jordan over his Trump January 6 amnesia





Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele sharply criticized Rep. Jim Jordans (R-Ohio) saying he did not remember if he spoke to Donald Trump before, during or after the outbreak of violence at the Capitol on January 6.

You know what time you called the president, and you know what you said, an incredulous Steele said, referring to Jordan, on The Breakdown on Lincoln Project TV, a media project of the anti-Trump group led by the United States. Republicans, of which Steele is a member.

You’re a grown man, Steele added. Stop acting like a 10 year old who got caught masturbating by his mom. Stop that.

. @ Jim_Jordan claims he can’t remember if he spoke to Trump on January 6. @MichaelSteele don’t buy it.

ICYMI: https://t.co/NTvOnuvmC8 pic.twitter.com/fHxUvG50Ke

– The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 30, 2021

Steele was referring to Jordan’s stumbling responses earlier this week when he admitted he spoke to Trump on the day of the insurgency. But he was extremely fuzzy on the details and claimed he couldn’t remember exactly what was said or when.

When Spectrum News’ Taylor Popielarz urged Jordan on Wednesday to know exactly when he spoke to the president, Jordan replied: I spoke to him that day… after? I think after. I don’t know if I spoke to him in the morning or not. I just don’t know … I don’t know when these conversations took place.

@Jim_Jordan from Ohio confirms:

I spoke with [Trump] January 6th.”

Before, during or after the attack?

Did I talk to him that day after? I think after. I don’t know if I spoke to him in the morning or not. I just don’t know … I don’t know when these conversations took place. pic.twitter.com/h4fbuMYtk0

– Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 28, 2021

Steele responded in the LPTV interview: I can tell you the time, place, date of every conversation I’ve had with every president in this country, period, going back to Bill Clinton. I can tell you where I was; I can tell you what was said. That motherfucker setting up there acting like, Well, I don’t know if it was before, I don’t know if it was after. Oh Lord Jesus, I don’t remember. I have to look at my notes.

Find out in the LPTV tweet above.

Calling all HuffPost superfans!

Sign up to become a Founding Member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jim-jordan-michael-steele-capitol-insurrection-trump_n_6105df36e4b000b997e272d9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos