New GB Status Bill finalized – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice finalized the bill to grant provisional provincial status to strategically located Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Under the proposed law, Britain’s Supreme Court of Appeal (SAC) can be abolished and the Regional Election Commission is likely to be merged with the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

Sources at the Law Department told Dawn that the bill titled 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill had been prepared and submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the first week of July, the Prime Minister gave the task of preparing the law as soon as possible to the Federal Minister of Law, lawyer Farogh Naseem.

According to the sources, the bill was prepared after careful reading of the Constitution of Pakistan, international laws, United Nations resolutions including those relating to the plebiscite on Kashmir, comparative constitutional laws and local legislation.

AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan governments consulted on the issue

Stakeholders, including the governments of GB and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, have been consulted on the proposed constitutional amendment, the sources said.

The bill suggests that due to the sensitivity attached to GB, it could be given provisional provincial status by amending Article 1 of the Constitution which relates to provinces and territories, the sources said, adding that a set of amendments would be introduced to give GB representation in parliament, in addition to the establishment of the provincial assembly in the territory.

The sources are convinced that the constitutional amendment is in line with international practice of merging the territories and that it will in no way affect the cause of Kashmir.

Sources said the bill proposed high court statute for the UK Supreme Court while its appeal forum, namely the Supreme Court of Appeal (SAC), could be abolished or reinstated as the AJK Supreme Court. In the event of the dissolution of the SAC, the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan can be extended to GB under the required amendments to the law, the sources added.

Regarding the GB Election Commission, the sources indicated that it had been proposed that it be merged with the ECP. However, GB’s chief electoral commissioner would be retained to represent the territory as a member of the ECP.

The government and the opposition reportedly discussed the move ahead of last year’s meeting of political leaders with the army chief. Prior to the meeting, Minister of Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed that leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistani People’s Party had assured the army chief of staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, that they would support the decision to grant provisional province status. to GB. Leaders of the two opposition parties said an agreement was reached at the meeting that the issue would be taken up and discussed after the UK elections.

According to an opposition leader, GB has acquired great importance in the region because of the China-Pakistan economic corridor which is now the jugular vein of the country. GB is a sensitive area and a flashpoint in the region as the enemies seek excuses to spoil the public order situation.

The GB demand for provisional provincial status is not new. In March of this year, the GB Assembly passed a unanimous resolution, supported by all parties in the House, demanding an amendment to the Constitution to allow GB to become a provisional province of Pakistan, without prejudice to the conflict in Kashmir.

He also called for the region to be represented in the National Assembly and the Senate.

Posted in Dawn, August 1, 2021

