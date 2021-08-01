Indonesia arrives at 3.5 million Moderna vaccines today





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi announced that Indonesia received 3.5 million Moderna vaccines at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport today Sunday (1/8/2021). Foreign Minister Retno explained that the arrival of 3.5 million Moderna vaccines was the arrival of the 32nd stage of Moderna vaccines under the Covax program. dose sharing of the United States (US). “With the arrival of the Moderna 3.5 million vaccine today, according to Foreign Ministry records, Indonesia received at the point of arrival 178,358,880 doses of vaccine, of which 144,700,280 were bulk vaccines and 33,657,600 doses of finished vaccine, “Retno said at a press conference, broadcast virtually via the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel, Sunday (1/8/2021). From that dose sharing of Covax, Retno continued, Indonesia received 19,704,960 doses of the vaccine free of charge and all of them are ready-to-use vaccines. The government, Retno said, will continue to work hard to secure the supply of vaccines for the benefit of the Indonesian people. Tomorrow, Monday (2/8/2021), Indonesia will also receive another AstraZeneca 620,000 vaccine, which is a grant from the UK government. The AstraZeneca 620,000 vaccine grant, Retno said, is a form of bilateral UK government support to Indonesia. However, the total vaccine Indonesia will receive from this bilateral deal has yet to be announced. “UK vaccine support is an intensive communication I made with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Our last discussion was to finalize dose sharing on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Italy on June 29th. 2021, “Retno explained. On the same occasion, the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy revealed that the presence of the 32nd phase of the Moderna vaccine and the 33rd phase of the AstraZeneca vaccine, means that the vaccine stock in Indonesia is sure. “The arrival of 3.5 million doses of vaccines for Moderna and 620,000 vaccines for AstraZeneca, guarantees the safety of vaccine stocks. Overall (vaccines from Indonesia) are around 178 million doses”, did he declare. “A safe stock of vaccines is urgently needed to speed up and expand immunization by 2 million per day as directed by the President (Joko Widodo / Jokowi) in August. The more people who are immune, the better they will fight against Covid-19. “, continued Muhadjir. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Yes)





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/tech/20210801131652-37-265193/indonesia-kedatangan-35-juta-vaksin-moderna-hari-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos