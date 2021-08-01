Xi’s Vision on Military Cooperation for World Peace and Common Development





Provided by Xinhua BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) – China marks the 94th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday, which not only ensures the safety and well-being of the Chinese people, but also contributes to regional and global peace and security. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on various bilateral and multilateral occasions called for closer military cooperation to preserve peace and stability and promote common development. Here are some highlights of his remarks in this regard. Provided by Xinhua 23 october 2020 Xi spoke at a meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the entry of the Chinese People’s Volunteers (PCV) into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the war on US aggression and help Korea ( 1950-1953). Justice will surely prevail over power, and peace and development is an unstoppable trend in history, Xi said. October 18, 2019 Ahead of the opening of the 7th World Military Games in central China’s Wuhan city, Xi met with the Defense Department and military leaders of participating countries and senior officials from the International Military Sports Council. “This year, the slogan ‘Military Glory, World Peace’ expresses the hope that athletes from different countries can demonstrate tenacity in sportsmanship and let the power of sport dispel the shadow of war, build bridges. between different cultures and bring people’s hearts together. for peace, ”Xi said. “China wishes to join forces with foreign armed forces to face common security threats and challenges and make a greater contribution to safeguarding world peace and building a community with a shared future for mankind.” , he added. Provided by Xinhua 23 april 2019 In a group meeting with heads of foreign delegations invited to participate in multinational naval events marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of China’s PLA navy, Xi called for concerted efforts to safeguard maritime peace. and build a maritime community of destiny. “The blue planet inhabited by humans is not divided into islands by the oceans, but is connected by the oceans to form a community of destiny, where people from all countries share happiness and misfortune,” Xi said. . “Carrying high the banner of win-win cooperation, the Chinese military is committed to creating a security environment characterized by equality, mutual trust, fairness and justice, joint participation and shared benefits “, he added. 23 april 2018 In a group meeting with defense ministers from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Xi said China is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with other member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). ‘SCOs in defense and security to contribute to long-term regional stability and prosperity. Xi stressed that security is the cornerstone of development. “We must make safeguarding regional security and stability the priority of the SCO’s work, as always.” China will remain steadfast on the path of peaceful development, continue its efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to world development, maintain international order, and work with other countries to promote building a community of shared destiny for China. humanity, he said. Provided by Xinhua September 28, 2015 Addressing a peacekeeping summit at United Nations headquarters, which brought together leaders and representatives from more than 70 countries and international organizations, Xi said China will join the new readiness system. United Nations peacekeeping capabilities. China, Xi said, will take the initiative to set up a standing police peacekeeping squad and build a standby peacekeeping force of 8,000 troops. China must also actively consider UN request to send more technical, transport and medical personnel to join peacekeeping missions, and will train 2,000 foreign peacekeepers and carry out 10 assistance programs. mine clearance over the next five years, he added.

