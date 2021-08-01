PM Modi will be the first Indian PM to chair the UNSC meeting: Syed Akbaruddin









ANI |

Updated: 01 Aug 2021 12:33 IS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (NNA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to chair a meeting during the New Delhi presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Syed Akbaruddin, former envoy of the United Nations, said on Sunday. India to the UN.

Speaking to India, former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Akkbarudin said that in more than 75 years, this is the first time India’s political leaders have invested in the presidency of an event of the 15-member UN body and it shows that the country’s leaders want to lead forward.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to decide to chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. It shows that the leaders want to lead from the front. It also shows that India and its political leaders are invested in our foreign policy projects ”, Syed Akbaruddin, currently dean of the Kautilya School of Public Policy.

India assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council on Sunday and will host flagship events related to maritime security, peacekeeping and the fight against terrorism during the month.

Prime Minister Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Harsh Shringla will also chair high-level meetings on topics of global importance.

“This is our eighth time on the Security Council in over 75 years, the first time our political leaders have invested in presiding over a Security Council event,” Akbaruddin said.

“Although this is a virtual meeting, it is still a first such meeting for us. It is historic. The last time an Indian Prime Minister embarked on this effort, it was was Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1992 when he attended a United Nations Security Council meeting, “he added.

India has succeeded France in the presidency. Ambassador of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti thanked the Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, Nicolas de Rivière, for leading the UN Security Council for the month of July.

“India has just assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council on August 1. India and France have historic and close relations. I thank France for all the support they gave us during this period. of our time in the Security Council, “Tirumurti said in a statement. a video message.

During our presidency, India has stated that it is organizing three high-level signing meetings focusing on our priority areas – maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism.

India will also organize a solemn event in memory of the peacekeepers.

Tirumurti said the UN Security Council would also have several important meetings on its agenda, including Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen and the Middle East.

The Security Council will also adopt important resolutions on Somalia, Mali and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, he added.

This is India’s first presidency of the UNSC during its 2021-2022 term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. India’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council began on January 1, 2021.

The first working day of the Indian presidency will be Monday, August 2, when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing at UN headquarters on the Council’s work program for the month. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pm-modi-to-be-first-indian-pm-to-preside-over-unsc-meeting-syed-akbaruddin20210801123330 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos