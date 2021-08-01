Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan: Ghulam Sarwar





Rawalpindi – Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan will never support any form of repression or unrest in Afghanistan.

He said that in the past, Western powers have remained engaged in an exercise to pressure Pakistan to make whatever decision they want (foreign powers), but Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader in to have said “big no” to do more mantra.

“This is the fruit of the powerful foreign policy and of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s position that Pakistan will be part of international delegations to hold peace talks with the Taliban in Doha,” he said.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan expressed these views during a press conference at the public secretariat of the PTI here. He was flanked by MPP Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Brigadier (right) Tariq Zaman, social media team leader, Chaudhry Afzal Paryal, political adviser, Raja Usman and other leaders.

Speaking to the press, the federal minister said that when there is peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan will be linked with Central Asia.

He said Pakistan will continue to play its role of reconciliation for peace in Afghanistan. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan also stressed the importance of stability in Afghanistan.

“A stable, peaceful, prosperous and economically strengthened Afghanistan is the guarantee of a peaceful Pakistan,” said the Federal Minister.

He said the PTI won a resounding victory in the Azad and Jammu-Kashmir elections. He congratulated all the winning members of the Legislative Assembly. He said the Kashmiris endorsed the policy of the PTI by rejecting the position and manifesto of the ruling PML-N. “The people of Kashmir were annoyed by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, because she remained silent in her election campaign on the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir,” said Ghulam Sarwar Khan . He said the PTI had stepped up its efforts to introduce electoral reforms and give voting rights to Pakistanis overseas. He urged the opposition parties to support the PTI in this regard.

He said the opposition used to not accept the victory of the opponents despite the fact that the ballots held in the AJK were free, fair and partial. He said the polls were conducted under the shadow of a guard put in place by the PML-N and even though the party leadership is screaming and declaring the rigging during the election.

He said the PTI had become the largest party in Pakistan and even Kashmir after winning the AJK polls with a majority. All other political parties, he said, have become regional parties.

