Xi Jinping urges China to prepare for “military struggle”

BEIJING – President Xi Jinping lead military leaders China strengthen its solidarity with the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) as he warned of potential armed conflicts and the country’s border security issues with Afghanistan . – Presidentlead military leadersstrengthen its solidarity with(PCC) as he warned of potential armed conflicts and the country’s border security issues with Xi said China should be ready for a “military struggle” because United States (US) to withdraw from Afghanistan September 11 of this year. Xi made remarks on strengthening the country’s military might ahead of the 94th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Beijing officials have worried for months that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is fueling the rise of the Taliban and spurring regional instability. Jinping and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this week that the withdrawal of US troops could give the Uyghur separatists a terrorist base of operations on which to launch attacks against the CCP in western Xinjiang province. And on China’s eastern border, British and American warships have increased their presence in the South China Sea and challenged Beijing’s claims to international trade waters. Also Read: British Aircraft Carrier Enters South China Sea, China Is On High Level Combat Alert “On the path to the complete construction of a modern socialist state and the achievement of the goal of the second centenary, the national defense and the army should be placed in a more important position, and the consolidation of a national defense and strong military should be accelerated, ”Xi said. “We must persist in strengthening the comprehensive planning of the war and preparing for the military struggle,” added the Chinese president. News week, Sunday (1/8/2021). The CCP’s Qiushi newspaper notes that Xi also ordered the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be “absolutely loyal” to the Communist Party and claimed that the country’s absolute leadership system is a military advantage for China. compared to Western democracies. Xi took over the chairmanship of the Central Military Commission eight years ago and has consistently pushed the PLA to prepare for war in any “theater.” Xi also led a major overhaul of the country’s military power in 2015 to modernize the Chinese military. Xi echoed similar sentiments on Friday, urging military and party leaders to push for massive technological developments within their armed forces. Read also: After Silo Field, China is building a new tunnel at a nuclear test site “It is important to promote a high degree of scientific and technological independence, accelerate research on key basic technologies, accelerate the development of strategic, advanced and disruptive technologies,” Xi said. (ian)

