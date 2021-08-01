BJP MP urges PM Modi and Nitish Kumar to help organize injection worth 16 crore rupees for treatment of Bihar child

Patna’s 10-month-old baby was recently diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). (Photo for representation)

Ayansh Singh, a 10 month old child from Patna, suffers from a rare condition called spinal muscular atrophy and needs an injection worth Rs 16 crore to cure the condition.

Patliputra BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar in this regard, asking for help in arranging the injection of 16 crore rupees for Ayansh Singh.

In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, Ramkripal Yadav mentioned that Ayansh is a resident of his parliamentary constituency Pataliputra and said that it is almost impossible for an ordinary man to collect Rs 16 crore to buy an injection.

Ramkripal Yadav informed Prime Minister Modi that through a campaign on social media, Ayansh’s parents – Neha and Alok – were trying to collect the required amount and managed to collect some of it, but not enough to buy the injection.

Ramkripal Yadav also urged Prime Minister Modi to urge people to organize the expensive injection to save Ayansh’s life.

“There is a social media campaign by social and political activists to save him [Ayansh]. I urge you to appeal and recommend the organization of an injection costing 16 crore rupees to save Ayansh, ”Ramkripal Yadav said in a letter to Prime Minister Modi.

The former Union Minister also wrote to Nitish Kumar urging him to help Ayansh’s family financially.

On Saturday, Ramkripal Yadav met Ayansh in his house in Rukunpura and gave him financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh.

