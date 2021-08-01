Eearlier this week a pile of mud was dumped at the west end of Oxford Street. Then squares of grass stuck to the mud. Then people were charged 8 to ride it. Visitor Emma Wright tweeted that pushing up the mud was the worst thing I have ever done in London. But I believe it was Dr Johnson who wrote: A woman who thinks riding in the mud is the worst thing she’s ever done in London hasn’t visited the women’s toilets at Crystal Palace Park. And me neither.

The purpose of the slime is to promote Oxford Street, where 17% of stores have closed since March 2020. But in the long run, the best way to save stores is to force Amazon to pay an appropriate tax, so it can’t not reduce them. Making people pay 8 to get in the mud won’t do that. Although British Amazon goods are delivered from British Amazon warehouses to British Amazon customers on UK routes by UK drivers, sales of these goods are handled in lightly regulated Luxembourg. Is it a coincidence that, as the net tightens on Amazon, its founder, Jeff Bezos, presses NASA to put Amazon in charge of space?

What tax would Bezos pay on a transaction that would have been processed on the moon, for example, or on a planet so far away that by the time light of it reaches us, the financial exchange could legitimately be considered to have occurred in a previous year tax? Would Bezos be able to avoid international shipping charges on goods supplied by a lunar distribution center? Would the same labor regulations that grant human warehouse workers minimal but detrimental rights to profit be applicable to enslaved personnel of an as yet unknown alien race? Would a bladderless alien need expensive toilet breaks? Should an alien with no sense of time as we understand him be paid by the hour, if at all? Would Bezos finally be able to rule all of space, like Marvel Comics’ cosmic nihilist Thanos? For Jeff Thanos, a little mud on Oxford Street is just dust. He can wish worlds far away with a click of his fingers.

But the Oxford Street mud heap did its job. It got people talking. In that regard, the announcement of Boris Johnson’s criminal strategy on Tuesday was also a heap of mud. Expect to see gangs of chain criminals in fluorescent jackets, the Prime Minister said, the words ringing immediately when I woke up. I consulted the spirit of the beehive of humanity. As I thought. About 65% of Google image search results for the words chain gang were black men in chains, while 4% were from convict Mickey Mouse and some chained babies, convicted of cheese theft and milk concealment, respectively. .

Boris Johnson may of course have deliberately summoned the breed’s hot potato here, under instructions from his Culture War guru, former sex party fixer Dougie Smith (although it is understood that Smith may have been mastered now that the government is blamed for the football racism they actively encouraged). Has the idea of ​​a chain gang been heralded to woo horrible Tory voters knowing that it would have to be quietly withdrawn later, a classic strategy of Boris Johnson’s government?

Come the revolution Priti Patel will be at a booth at Oxford Circus station handing over a pair of Topshop high heels

In the The telegraph of the day, Britain’s worst newspaper, an anonymous spokesperson was quick to make it clear that the chain gang was just a turn of phrase, like piccaninnies, watermelon smiles and bum boys. But one could be forgiven for thinking that there were plans to hamper the waste pickers, given that the Home Secretary floated migrant children on Ascension Island and is in the process of criminalizing them. lifeboat volunteers if they help drowning strangers. If Priti Patel announced that she was going to take on the tar and feather shoplifters personally, that would seem plausible.

Shoemaker millionaire James Timpson took to Twitter to say he employed many ex-offenders and made them wear not chains and glowing vests but a shirt and tie from the same people, a different approach , a much better result. Come the revolution Timpson will be Home Secretary while Priti Patel will be at a booth at Oxford Circus tube station putting on a pair of Topshop high heels and burping.

Then we learned that a drug crackdown by Boris Johnson will focus on London, Liverpool, Bristol, Newcastle and Wakefield. But that must surely include Westminster itself where, in 2019, Vice a magazine found cocaine in four out of nine parliamentary corners, mainly toilets that only pass holders or their guests could access. It can’t all have been Michael Gove in the 1990s, or young Boris Johnson, sneezing to make his way through his one ineffective sniffle.

Black Lives Matter wants to fund the police and invest in community resources instead to prevent people from committing crimes. By making the Marxists work for them, the conservatives have financed the police in general since 2010 (the number of officers has still not recovered), and personally in 2021 by denying them the salary increase granted to other agents of the public service. But throwing the mud over these unworkable new declarations of law and order has worked. A prime minister who, as mayor of London, allowed 126,000 of public money (of which 11,500 came from an agency funded by the town hall) to go to a pole-dancing businesswoman with whom he had sex, and whose ministers regularly seem to have routinely awarded contracts worth millions to buddies, continually escapes jail, while petty criminals will be exhibited in fluorescent vests, like the criminals of Chinese opinion of the Cultural Revolution.

But it’s still edifying to hear a lecture on the criminal behavior of a prime minister who, after a simple YouTube search, can be heard agreeing to conspire with a convicted fraudster to beat up a journalist, with the understanding that he remain anonymous. Ended. Now maybe I’ll put that mud back up after all.

2022 dates postponed for the 2020 Stewarts tour are on sale