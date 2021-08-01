Politics
Overcome existing problems with the Chinese carbon trading market
A Qian
Member, Macao Institute for Corporate Social Responsibility in Greater China
Environmental problems such as energy shortage, air pollution, radioactive contamination and global warming have become increasingly serious. They call for an urgent need for appropriate actions and solutions. As a result, a new economic model, a low carbon economy, which aims to reduce emissions by promoting energy efficiency and green technical innovation, has emerged. To achieve this, carbon trading is a trend being implemented around the world.
Carbon trading markets around the world
In December 1997, many countries around the world signed the Kyoto Protocol to fight against global warming. The United Kingdom was the first to establish the world’s first national carbon market in 2002. Subsequently, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, Kazakhstan and South Korea launched the un after another a carbon market. In 2005, the European Union launched the Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) for member countries. In 2019, there were already 20 active carbon market trading systems in the world, and the share of global carbon emissions covered by these markets has doubled compared to 2015. The administrative regions of the markets cover approximately 1 / 8 of the world’s population and represent 37% of global GDP.
Carbon trading markets in China
As the largest developing country in the world, China’s economy has grown rapidly in recent decades. In 2011, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved seven provinces and cities as pilot carbon exchanges. They included Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Hubei, Guangdong and Shenzhen.
In 2015, President Xi Jinping announced at the Paris climate conference that a national carbon emissions trading system (ETS) would be launched, covering six key industries, including steel, l electricity, chemicals, building materials, paper and non-ferrous metals. On April 22, 2016, China signed the Paris Agreement. On August 31, 2016, the People’s Bank of China, the Ministry of Finance and the NDRC jointly released the guidelines on building a green financial system. China has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 60-65% by 2030, and a recent statement by President Xi said China will achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
While the outlook for cleaning up China’s carbon footprint appears to be quite optimistic, a number of countries have criticized the process for being slower than expected. Let’s take a look at some of the underlying issues and how they might be overcome.
Create unified legislation and measures to encourage interregional transactions
Although China has promulgated some laws and regulations related to environmental protection, they do not clearly stipulate the carbon emission rights system. It is easy for arbitrage to appear so the buyer will incur additional transaction costs and this creates confusion in the market order. And since the laws and regulations of each pilot area relate only to that particular area and ignore non-pilot areas, trans-regional carbon trading is limited to some extent. In this regard, promoting a uniform and comprehensive system based on the EU ETS can be a useful reference. So far, the Chinese pilot ETS lacks active trading. As the Refinitivs assessment report reports, in 2020 the Chinese pilot ETS (134 million tonnes and 257 million euros) remains extremely low compared to that of the EU (8,096 million tonnes and 20 357 million euros).
Promote fairness
Currently, carbon allocation methods and judgment standards are different depending on the area. For example, the current trade rules in principle only provide for the allocation method, but do not provide specific standards and methods for free allocation or paid allocation. This creates a lot of leeway between government and business, which can lead to an inequitable distribution. Stronger governance guaranteeing greater transparency and fairness is justified.
Stimulate the enthusiasm of companies to participate
Interestingly, some companies assume that participating in government-led carbon emissions trading programs can increase the cost of emission reductions and reduce profits due to investments in equipment. In addition, the government’s pricing standard for emission allowances, or more simply, the carbon tax, is much lower than the cost of operating self-treatment facilities. Therefore, companies will prefer to pay the penalty rather than buying carbon emission rights and participating in the pilot ETS. In this regard, dissemination by the state of basic ideas of the benefits of carbon trading systems and education for sustainable development as well as the benefits of participating in carbon trading systems should be necessary.
Encourage more CDM projects
China currently participates mainly in global carbon trading in the form of projects through the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM). According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the distribution and development of emission reduction projects that China participated in in 2019 are shown in the figure below. China has participated extensively in hydroelectric and wind power programs while there are opportunities to participate in other areas as well. As mentioned earlier, China’s ETS 2020 in terms of volume and monetary amount had reached just over 1.5% of that of the EU, there appears to be ample space for the country to contribute to various other CDM projects.
Indeed, CDM projects promote the development of renewable energies, reduce the use of fossil fuels and promote the reduction of carbon emissions, all factors favorable to environmental protection. Therefore, the continued promotion of CDM projects needs stronger support from central government. Streamlining legal requirements between pilot areas and disseminating them throughout the country, improving governance and transparency, and taking into account international HTA experiences are some suggestions for advancing current practices. of carbon trading in China.
