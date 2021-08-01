The digital house of Indonesia, a place of conviviality to celebrate the month of independence





Jakarta – The government officially launched Indonesian digital house (RDI) on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that Rumah Digital Indonesia is a place to celebrate independence amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “In the current pandemic atmosphere, we celebrate it in a different way. We will celebrate it more in the virtual world we call Indonesian digital house“Jokowi said in his statement on Sunday (1/8/2021). All Indonesian citizens can actively participate by performing various activities in Rumah Digital Indonesia, such as playing typical 17 year old competitions to enjoy various arts and cultures typical of regions of Indonesia. Not only that, the public can also interact, buy MSME products from 34 regions. Additionally, residents can work together to help others through the spaces at Rumah Digital Indonesia. “This is a digital space as a forum for participation and togetherness to celebrate Independence Month,” Jokowi said. The presidential special staff, who is also the head of Indonesia’s home digital content development division, Putri Tanjung, said Rumah Digital Indonesia will be present during Independence Month. The public can access it via www.rumahdigitalindonesia.id. Putri said that Rumah Digital Indonesia can also be a way to explore various natural and cultural beauties of the archipelago. Thanks to Rumah Digital Indonesia, he continued, people can get to know Indonesia better. “At Rumah Digital Indonesia, we can celebrate independence without any barriers, collaborate to create artwork and learn more about Indonesia with all of its rich cultural diversity and beauty,” said Putri. Meanwhile, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno said that the series of celebrations for Indonesia’s independence, ranging from national prayer, state speech, to the commemoration ceremony of the seconds of the proclamation, could also be observed on the national stage of the Indonesian Digital House. . “The government always holds minimalist ceremonies under strict sanitary protocols, people participate online. So the crowd is in the virtual world. At Rumah Digital Indonesia, offline activities can be watched online,” Pratikno said. In addition to enjoying the various content presented at Rumah Digital Indonesia, the audience can participate by submitting interesting video content on the topic of “Indonesia is tough, Indonesia is growing”. This content will then be displayed on different stages and spaces in Indonesian digital house. Content can include singing national anthems to folk songs, reading poetry, dancing, performing a drama or monologue, and other creative independence celebration ideas such as TikTok with a minimum video length of 1 minute . The public can submit their work at the link bit.ly/joinvideokreasiHUTRI76 until August 20, 2021. Watch the video “Celebrate Independence Month, Government Launches Indonesian Digital Home”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (mae / imk)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5665327/jokowi-rumah-digital-indonesia-wadah-kebersamaan-rayakan-bulan-kemerdekaan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos