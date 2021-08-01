Didi-Modi in Kangana-Anurag, the 5 best rivals we want to become friends

Laverne and Shirley. Bert and Earnie. Marx and Engels. Jai and Veeru. The world is full of famous friendships where two people become synonymous with each other by association to such an extent that one cannot remember without thinking of the other. But as lasting as friendships are, there is another, less virtuous emotion that sometimes even outlasts the purity of disinterested friendship: rivalry.

A friendship can last a lifetime, but a grouse can last even longer. However, long-standing feuds often don’t get the attention they deserve.

On this Friendship Day, here’s a look at some of the “powerful couples” whose feuds have become part of local legends in hopes they’ll bury the hatchet.

Modi vs. Didi

Firebrand Trinamool’s Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now touted by many as the only political leader capable of thwarting the Bharatiya Janata party at the Center. However, his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been strained for some time now. The bitter rivalry was first revealed in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, which saw the duo exchange many harsh words and unflattering nicknames. (Read ‘speed breaker didi’ and ‘expiry babu’).

Banerjee has fought regularly with the Center and Prime Minister Modi on a range of issues, including the CAA and NRC, as well as CBI raids on TMC leaders. The rivalry between ‘Didi’ and Modi surfaced again ahead of the 2021 West Bengal elections in which the latter inflicted a decisive defeat on the BJP. Today, Banerjee is seen as the face of the so-called “Opposition Unity Project” – a potential coalition of anti-BJP parties, including Congress. That Banerjee will be able to rise to the challenge, now is the time to say it. But so far, the nagging rivalry between the Prime Minister and the WC of West Bengal has reached the number one spot on our Friendship Day list. We wonder if these two can ever be friends.

Kangana vs. Kashyap

Political rivalries aside, Bollywood has for years staged bitter celebrity feuds. One of the most fascinating feuds of recent times has been one between actor Kangana Ranaut and director Anurag Kashyap. It all seemed to start in 2019 when Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel referred to actor Tapasee Pannu as a ‘carbon copy’ (cheap replica) of his sister. Kashyap, who is close to Pannu, had defended the actor and criticized the Kangana team for their desperation. What started off quickly escalated into a full-scale war of words on Twitter. Following border tensions between India and China in the Galwan Valley last year, Kashyap called Ranaut “the only Manikarnia” and asked him to go and fight the Chinese at the border. Ranaut, on the other hand, called it “mini Mahesh Bhatt” and then spoke out in favor of an actor who accused Kashyap of sexual harassment.

Sidhu vs. captain

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was recently elevated to the post of leader of the Punjab Congress Party, a move that exposed the bitter rift between the former cricketer and the Punjab’s chief minister, the Captain Amarinder Singh. Relations between the two have been known to be strained since Sidhu joined Congress in 2017. The latter had at the time claimed that his “captain” was Rahul Gandhi who was also his captain (of Amarinder). The split became more evident when Sidhu left the Punjabic congressional cabinet amid criticism of Singh for his “inept” management of the local bodies under his responsibility.

Relations between the duo appeared to improve in 2020 when Sindhu met Singh over lunch and also received high praise from the captain for speaking out in support of the congressional resolution against the Center’s three controversial farm bills. However, the apparent rift between the duo became public again in 2021 when Congress leader Sonia Gandhi appointed Sidhu as chairman of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. There are reports that Singh asked Sidhu for an apology and refused to meet with him after his appointment until he issued a public apology. The tense political rivalry between Sidhu and Singh reached third place on our list.

Manu Bhaker vs. Coach Rana

Speaking of lingering breakups, a recent feud that particularly shocked the sports community has been the public downfall of Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker and his shooting coach Jaspal Rana. Weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, Rana had scrolled Manu Bhaker’s personal message printed on the back of his Karni Singh chain t-shirt in Delhi during the ISSF World Cup. It read: “Ab at mil gayee na tassalli“(now you must be happy)” after Bhaker settled for a bronze medal in one of the events.

The coach had insisted that Bhaker does not participate in three events because it would be “too difficult for a young athlete to handle.” Now Bhaker, after suffering a disappointing start at the Tokyo Olympics, has targeted former coach Rana and denounced the “negativity” in the preparations for the Games. She also clarified that the message was sent by her mother to the coach.

The feud was just the tip of the iceberg of the mistrust that governs Indian shooting. In the world of sport, no relationship is considered more sacred than that between a player and his coach. The episode left a lot of people shocked.

Arvind Kejriwal vs. LG

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Leader Arvind Kejriwal has been involved in a power struggle for years with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung and later Anil Baijal. The fight escalated after Kejriwal’s second term when the LG (Jung) and CM quarreled on several occasions over issues such as bureaucratic appointments. The case reached the Supreme Court in 2019 following an order from the Delhi High Court deeming the LG as the administrative head of the national capital. Oversight of the police and other administrative bodies like the Anti-Corruption Bureau was also a point of contention between the two and the power struggle continued even with Jung’s successor, Anil Baijal, who took over. at LG in 2016. AAP’s struggles with LG and bureaucracy came to the fore when a member of the Rajya Sabha pointed out in 2017 that the CM was being treated as a “peon”. The unique nature of the fight between the Chief Minister of Delhi and the LG Central made this duo part of our list of rivals.

On Friendship Day 2021, we wish these quarrelsome enemies could bury the hatchet and end up as friends after all.