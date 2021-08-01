Boris Johnson’s wife who fell pregnant with her second child a few months after the miscarriage

Carrie Johnson, wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has reportedly announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s second child months after the miscarriage.

Johnson, 33, shared the news on his private Instagram page on Saturday and wrote: A nervous bag, ”BBC News reported.

She said the baby would arrive at the start of winter.

According to Miller, Johnson wrote, “I want our Rainbow Baby this Christmas,” along with a photo of a blue pram tree ornament.

She goes on to say, “The problem of childbirth can be very difficult for many people. Especially on platforms like Instagram, anything can seem to be going well. Of those who have suffered losses. I found that very pleasant to hear. Sharing this in a very modest way can help others. “

Johnson gave birth to the couple’s first child, Wilfred Laurie Nicholas Johnson, in April 2020, and the two secretly tied the knot in May.

According to Miller, the 57-year-old prime minister was hospitalized with coronavirus shortly before his son was born and named him after his grandfather and the doctor who treated him when he was ill.

The Prime Minister has a second wife, Marina Wheeler, and four children, at least one of whom is from another previous relationship.

The baby will be born the fourth to the sitting British Prime Minister this century. The wives of Tony Blair and David Cameron also gave birth to babies while their husbands were in office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.