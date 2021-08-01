Pakistan’s August 5 “Kashmir Toolkit” Unveiled, Anti-Indian Voices Engaged to Amplify Hate





In an exclusive investigation, Republic Media Network on Sunday unearthed Pakistan’s “toolbox” on Kashmir, which the nation led by Imran Khan prepared ahead of the two-year completion of Section 370’s repeal on the 5th. August. According to details seen by Republic TV, the “toolkit” was designed by Pakistan to mobilize world forces and pressure an anti-India agenda around the world through candlelight marches, protests in front of them. Indian embassies around the world and a massive Twitter storm.

India would be targeted and “gheraoized” for the repeal of Section 370 using both physical protests and social media from various agencies, according to the toolkit. The country has dozens of influencers, activists, NGOs, government agencies and diplomats reportedly peddling national propaganda about Kashmir. An important part of Pakistan’s agenda is to also demand the release of “political prisoners” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s “Kashmir Toolkit” unveiled

With Pakistan’s infiltration into J&K and its attempts to spread terrorism on Indian soil being strongly countered by Indian security forces following the repeal of Section 370, the country has resorted to disinformation campaigns through the world in a desperate attempt to defame India. Even though it continues to be on the FATF’s “gray list” for terrorist financing on several occasions, Pakistan, through its toolkit, tries to paint a picture of “oppression” in Jammu and Kashmir .

According to the details of the toolkit, a hashtag called “RedKashmir” has been formulated for this disinformation campaign which will be launched on August 5, the anniversary of the repeal of section 370. An organization named “Stand With Kashmir” was established in October 2019, immediately after the revocation of Section 370, is used for this purpose, and its website is already ready with dozens of anti-India campaign material ranging from photos, videos, posters to others.

Part of Pakistan’stoolkit reads: “On August 5, 2021, activists around the world will turn their social media profiles“ red ”, post messages, posters, photos and videos in solidarity with Kashmir. There will be a Twitter storm for Kashmir and petitions will circulate demanding the release of Kashmir’s political prisoners. There will be candlelight vigils and in towns where the pandemic prohibits it, there will be public rallies including one in front of the White House in Washington.

Pakistan was rejected in PoK

The official Pakistan government account has already started its storm of tweets as part of this campaign using hashtags such as “KashmiriLivesMatter” and “IIOJK Under Seize”. On July 29, the handful tweeted that there would be no negotiations with India until it restores J&K status by August 5, 2019. This comes even as the country’s agenda of conducting polls at the PoK has been rejected by civilians who rallied against the PTI led by Imran Khan and the Pakistani military for “rigging” polls in the region. In addition, the country has now deployed a former Taliban terrorist for a seat in the PoK assembly.

On August 5, 2019, Narendra Modi’s government repealed Article 370 which granted special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Upper House and Lower House of Parliament approved the resolution repealing Articles 370 and 35 which paved the way for the state to split into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

