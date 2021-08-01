Untwist Your Panties, Trump Fans: History Says The 2020 Election Was Nothing Special





In his cascade of lies about the 2020 election, Donald Trump attacks the desire of his Snowflake supporters to think he is special. The thing is, they’re not.

I live in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, a swing region within a swing state. Like the rest of the Commonwealth, he backed Barack Obama twice before backing Trump in 2016, one of 206 out of 3,141 US counties to rotate Obama-Trump, then returned to Joe Biden in 2020.

You might think that a county that backed Biden would never even consider electing someone who openly calls for overthrowing the will of its own voters. Talk to Trump supporters here, however, and you’ll hear a disturbing and blasé attitude towards the idea. Our Republican county executive candidate Steve Lynch actually attended the January 6 rally that preceded the assault on Capitol Hill. At one point, Lynch can be seen on camera, around 1 p.m., chanting, “It’s coming down” as the attack begins. ) to blame for the violence and that antifa caused or provoked the unrest. I asked him a question twice which he refused to answer:

American history is replete with examples of political injustice, but there was only one other presidential election before 2020 in which much of the country refused to accept the official result. How do those who claim this election was stolen justify the way Donald Trump and his movement reacted to their loss?

I think this oddly specific question, even if the claims by Trump supporters about the 2020 election were true (which they are not), would they justify violence? is important. Here’s why: Whatever Trump fans may believe, the 2020 competition wasn’t particularly tight or controversial in historical terms. Indeed, there have been many other elections where the loser had much more plausible grounds for claiming fraud or contesting the result.

We can start with Trump’s supposed hero, Andrew Jackson, who won the popular vote by a substantial margin in the 1824 election but was not elected because no candidate won enough electoral votes. Under the 12th Amendment, the election was decided in the House of Representatives, where President Henry Clay threw his influence behind Secretary of State John Quincy Adams. As president, Adams in turn appointed Clay as his secretary of state, and Jackson, not without plausibility, accused the two of making a “corrupt deal.” This has never been proven, and since Clay had followed the Constitution, Jackson had no legal claim that he had been cheated. There is no doubt that the Adams-Clay deal was ethically questionable, and Jackson used his sense of outrage to help form a new political organization, the Democratic Party.

Jackson was an unappealing historical figure in many ways, but here’s something he didn’t do: He didn’t start an insurgency against the government for losing that rocky election.

The same goes for almost every other controversial presidential election. Democrats and Republicans actively suppressed the votes and falsified the results in the 1876 election. Arguably Rutherford B. Hayes and the Republicans were just a little better than Samuel Tilden and the Democrats. A second civil war nearly erupted after this contest, avoided because both sides agreed to a racist compromise that allowed Hayest to take the White House Democrats ended Reconstruction and reduced blacks to second-class citizenship .

After Grover Cleveland lost the 1888 election despite winning the popular vote, like Jackson and Tilden before him, many of his Democratic supporters accused Republicans of fraud, although Cleveland himself dismissed the claims as not legally defensible. .

Much closer to our time, Richard Nixon actually had a plausible case that John F. Kennedy and the Democrats rigged the 1960 election through bickering in Illinois and Texas, but concluded that he did not. could not overturn the election in court. He later wrote, with foresight, that “the mark of the good loser is that he gets angry and not his victorious opponents or his teammates”.

After the 2000 election, Al Gore urged his supporters to peacefully accept the results, even though he won the popular vote and only lost in the Electoral College because he beat George W. Bush by 537 votes in Florida. and then only because a recount had been interrupted before this margin could disappear. Unlike Cleveland or Nixon, Gore took his case to the Supreme Court, but after ruling against him in an infamous and openly partisan decision, Gore accepted the results and urged his supporters to do the same.

Even the legendary election of 1800, which threatened to tear the young country apart and exposed the flaws in the Constitution’s original method of electing a president, did not lead to violence at the time. It’s fair to say, however, that its loser, AaronBurr, has since been described as a historic villain.

The 1968 election was a very close and very confrontational one and possibly witnessed one of the most shady political tricks in American history. According to reliable accounts, Nixon tried to undermine the ongoing negotiations to end the Vietnam War in order to torpedo the campaign of Vice President Hubert Humphrey, his Democratic opponent. President Lyndon Johnson would have known this was happening but did not publicly announce it. One of Nixon’s advisers at the time was a young man named Roger Stone, more recently Donald Trump’s confidant and consultant. (Nixon was later forced to resign following the Watergate scandal, after attempting to spy on the Democratic campaign headquarters and then covering it up.)

Unsurprisingly, Trump and the Republicans don’t bring up 1968 or any of those other elections. Moreover, they also do not mention the only election which resulted in a violent public rejection of the election of 1860 won by Abraham Lincoln. No one seriously suggested that Lincoln stole the election, but the leaders of the Southern slave states found him unacceptable as president and plunged the nation into four years of bloody carnage for what can reasonably be described as the worst possible reasons.

There are more reasons Trumpist claims the 2020 election was special do not stand up to historical scrutiny. For most of American history, blacks and women could not vote. The election of 1876 mentioned above, in fact, was resolved precisely by removing the right to vote for black men in most countries of the South. Throughout American history, people have been denied their rights because of their race, ethnicity, social class, gender, or simply the perception that they were likely to vote from the “Wrong” way. There have been elections decided by backroom deals, voter suppression, falsification of results, and other questionable or illegal tactics. Our democracy is almost always messy and, on many occasions, deeply flawed.

If Trump were right in his claims about the 2020 election (which he is, again, absolutely not), that would of course be an injustice. But it probably wouldn’t be on the list of the top 10 injustices in American political history. To state the obvious, Trump fans don’t care about political injustice and absolutely don’t care about history. These are just excuses for a blatant attempt to overthrow democracy. If Trump supporters want to think they are special, in a way they are. They remain loyal to the only president in American history to openly flout George Washington’s most important precedent, the peaceful transfer of power.

