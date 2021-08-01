Minister Nadiem’s ​​overtures concerning face-to-face schools during the PPKM





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government decided to apply limited face-to-face learning (PTM) amid the implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) which was extended until August 2. Education and Culture Minister (Mendikbud) Nadiem Makarim said all rules of face-to-face learning are governed by the SKB (joint decree) of the four ministers and prioritize caution and health of all educational staff. The decree states that in the new school year 2021-2022, namely July, schools have the option of implementing a limited PTM to avoid persistent negative impacts on students. “But learning will be dynamic and adapt to ongoing health risks, whether PPKM, whether Micro PPKM or emergency, there needs to be changes. There needs to be changes. changes happening, “Nadiem said in CNBC Indonesia Economic Update: Indonesia’s Economic Awakening, quoted on Sunday (1/8/2021). Nadiem’s ​​statement also responded to the statement by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who had promised to gradually open the PPKM on July 26 with a record decline in Covid-19 cases. However, unfortunately the government has decided to implement PPKM level 4. The existence of the emergency PPKM obliges seven provinces to carry out distance education (PJJ). These include DKI Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta Special Region, East Java and Bali. These zones are not allowed to do limited face-to-face learning until the end of the emergency PPKM. “Education units outside of the seven provinces may offer limited face-to-face options depending on the predetermined SKB,” he said. He further indicated that parents outside this area have full authority to allow their children to choose between PTM Limited or PJJ. According to him, only these seven provinces are not allowed to meet face to face. Previously, Nadiem explained the reason for opening limited face-to-face schools. This is because the length of the YPP has a negative impact on the children. Children are bored at home, bored with so many videoconferences they do at home. In addition, the learning conditions are not dynamic, the pupils are alone and the pupils suffer from depression because they do not meet their friends and teachers. In fact, domestic problems begin with the stress of too much interaction at home and not leaving the house. “The infrastructure and technology are also insufficient. It is clear that this PJJ has taken too long and we can no longer wait and sacrifice the health and mentality of our students,” he said some time ago. . [Gambas:Video CNBC] (roy / roy)





