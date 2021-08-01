Muslim Women’s Rights Day: Asaduddin Owaisi denounces Modi government over triple talaq law, calls it “unconstitutional”





AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo credit: PTI New Delhi: As the country celebrates Muslim Women’s Rights Day on August 1, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday criticized the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Center for the Triple Talaq Law. Calling the law unconstitutional, the head of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said it demonizes Muslims and asked: what about the empowerment of Hindus, Dalits and women belonging to the OBC community? “This law (triple talaq) is unconstitutional and has been challenged in the Supreme Court of India. It is against equality, demonizes Muslims. Would the Modi government only celebrate Muslim Women’s Day (rights)? What about the empowerment of Hindus, Dalits and CBO women? ” ANI quoted Owaisi as saying. He further claimed that the law would lead to further exploitation of Muslim women and worsen their problems. “Only the cases will be registered and no justice will be done. Muslims did not accept it on the ground,” he said. India celebrates Muslim Women’s Rights Day on August 1 On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs announced that Muslim Women’s Rights Day will be celebrated across the country on August 1 and will mark the second anniversary of the enactment of the triple talaq law. The Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Act 2019 criminalizes instant “triple talaq” among Muslims and faces a three-year prison sentence for the husband. The law was the first bill introduced in parliament after the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was re-elected in 2019. Owaisi hits center on the Pegasus line Speaking to the government about the Pegasus spy line, the AIMIM chief said the Center was avoiding discussions on the issue in parliament during the current monsoon session. “Why is the government afraid to debate ‘Pegasus’ in Parliament? What do you want to hide? We are ready to lead Parliament but you (the government) do not want to. You just want to pass draft bills. Law. Democracy? We do not have the opportunity to assert our points of view, “he said.

