Babul Supriyo Clarifies Membership of Other Parties, Says “Won’t Have to Face Rude Comments” Latest India News





A day after Babul Supriyo’s Facebook post announcing his resignation from the BJP, Lok Sabha and politics sparked a row, the former Union minister clarified that he did not actually join any party. He said those lines from the original post were mistakenly deleted as he edited the post to also add the point about his resignation as an MP. “I suppose that in trying to add the line that I am also resigning from my post as an MP, a very important line has been deleted for some reason. Therefore, reiterating that I do not join any other political party,” did he declare.

Babul Supriyo also posted other posts that may not be political, but which again bring to the fore his disagreement with West Bengal BJP chairman Dilip Ghosh. Babul Supriyo made it clear on Saturday that infighting between top party leaders in West Bengal was damaging the morale of the rank and file. Although he did not take the name of Dilip Ghosh, his indication was amply to Ghosh who later denied commenting on Babul Supriyo’s resignation. “Has he officially resigned? I don’t see who is posting what on Facebook,” said Dilip Ghosh.

Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh also reacted in the same direction and said that instead of announcing on Facebook, Babul Supriyo should tender his resignation to the president of Lok Sabha.

Asked about his resignation, Babul said on Saturday he should have the dignity of silence. Then at night he took to Facebook and posted two snippets of Dilip Ghosh and Kunal Ghosh’s reaction and wrote: “At least I won’t have to deal with such rude comments every day. . “

“I went through all the comments. Some people objected, others supported, others questioned me. I accept everything. But I can answer all of this with my work. time. I will have plenty of time now. How many shows am I going to have now! “

“If I stay away from electoral politics, no interest will be hurt. I started 200 crore projects in Asansol. I will visit these projects. Will someone stop me. Yes, my name does. won’t be there. But whatever. Will set up a trauma center. Was talking with doctors. But there was some hesitation as I was in active politics. If Imran Khan can set up a hospital in his mother’s name , why not me? ”Babul Supriyo wrote.

