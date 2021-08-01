The analogy between Trump and the hitman in the Capitol riots





In 2012, Jane Bashara was found strangled in the back of her SUV in a Detroit alley. Her killer was sentenced to 17 to 28 years in prison. Her husband, who hired the killer, received a life sentence.

These stories of the relative guilt of a hitman and the one who ordered the coup came to my mind as I watched Tuesday’s hearing before the Special House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol. United States Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, one of the four officers who testified, was asked what the committee’s goal should be.

If a hit man is hired and he kills someone, the hit man goes to jail, Dunn replied. But not only does the hitman go to jail, but the person who hired them does. The work of the committees, he said, is to determine who ordered the coup.

Dunn and his colleagues had just testified with painful details of their experiences during the siege. They described how the mob savagely attacked them with lethal weapons and racial slurs. Sgt. Aquilino Gonell said he and other officers from the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department had been hit, pushed, kicked, pushed, sprayed with chemical irritants and even blinded with harmful lasers for eyes, comparing the hand-to-hand combat he experienced that day. on a medieval battlefield.

The Justice Department has charged more than 500 defendants who were on Capitol Hill on January 6 with offenses such as entering a restricted area, disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and conspiring to obstruct formal proceedings. Many of them can be seen committing their crimes in photos and videos and on social media. Notably absent from the list of defendants are those who organized the attack. To use the Dunns analogy: No one has been accused of hiring the hit men.

Under the law, someone who encourages another person to commit a crime with the intent of the crime to occur is guilty of the crime itself under a theory of aiding and abetting liability. In fact, the person behind the crime is considered more guilty than those who do the dirty work. Under US sentencing guidelines, being a leader, manager, or organizer of a crime is considered an aggravating factor meriting harsher sentences.

Dunn did not say who he was thinking of when he made his comparison, but he did note that the attackers had made it clear that they were there to stop the flight, and he asked the committee to get to the bottom of the things. Dunn has earned the right to ask committee members to further investigate to determine the causes of the attack.

One obvious suspect is former President Donald Trump. We know from public statements that Trump encouraged his supporters to come to Washington for the Electoral College vote count. The count that would formalize his defeat in the 2020 presidential election was set for January 6. In December, he tweeted, Big protest in Washington on January 6. Be there, it will be wild! Throughout the first few days of January, he repeated his tweets to supporters to come to Washington on January 6 for Stop The Steal.

On the morning of January 6, Trump spoke at a rally near the White House, where he urged the crowd to save our democracy and fight back and said it was up to Congress to deal with this. blatant assault on our democracy. He even suggested going to the Capitol:

And after that, I was going to come down, and I’ll be there with you. … We were going down to Capitol Hill, and we were going to cheer on our brave Senators, Members of Congress and women, and probably weren’t going to cheer some of them so much. Because you will never take back our country with weakness. You have to be strong, and you have to be strong.

Members of the crowd stormed the Capitol, delaying the vote count by several hours.

The committee is expected to document Trump’s tweets and speech for the record, but it must go beyond that evidence, already documented in his second impeachment trial. Instead, they must look beyond his public statements.

Was it simply a passionate crowd that got caught up in hysteria, or had there been an organized attempt to thwart the work of Congress?

We need to know if he discussed a concerted effort to disrupt the vote count with his advisers and associates. We need to know if he did so to keep the presidency. Moreover, was it just a passionate crowd caught in hysteria, or was it an organized attempt to thwart the work of Congress? Who funded the trip to Washington for individuals and groups who were considering committing acts of violence? These people did not spontaneously show up in Washington.

We also need to know why the National Guard took so long to respond. And perhaps most crucially: why was Trump slow to ask the crowds to leave Capitol Hill, even after lives were lost?

All of these questions need answers to paint a full picture of not only what happened on Capitol Hill, but also why it happened, so that we can prevent it from happening again. Like Jane Bashara, we deserve to see the blame not just for the contract killers, but for the people who first thought about hitting Congress in the first place.

