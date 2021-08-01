Religious leaders call on government to strictly control the distribution of social assistance





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Religious leaders have delivered a number of messages to the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in an effort to deal with the pandemic Covid-19 including the distribution of social assistance (bansos). This was conveyed by representatives of three Indonesian religious organizations, namely Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia (PHDI), representatives of Indonesian Buddhists (Walubi) and the Indonesian Confucian High Council (Matakin) in an interactive dialogue with the coordinating minister of political, legal and security affairs. Business (Menko Polhukam). ) Mahfud MD. General Chairman of the Clerical Council / Central Executive Council of the Indonesian Confucian Religion (Matakin) Xs. Budi S. Tanuwibowo informed Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD that to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, there must be a collective effort of all parties, including interfaith leaders. “It has to be done simultaneously. All religious leaders, we are ready to get involved. Don’t just provide supplies, our prayers are being said everywhere. But prayers without real work will be in vain, “said Budi, quoted on the website of the Ministry for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, on Saturday (7/31/2021). He also reminded all religious leaders not to off-side by behaving. According to him, the issue of the Covid-19 virus is a scientific field in the health sector so much that it will mislead the public and disrupt efforts to defeat the pandemic if it is carried recklessly by religious leaders. Budi also advised the government to pay more attention to the distribution of social assistance (Welfare) to the society. “Regarding social assistance, we are grateful that there are generous donors everywhere, but we ask the coordinating minister not to leave any leaks. Besides, the Minister of Social Affairs was so angry, no Yes, because in this world there are a lot of angels but there are also a lot of demons who can bear to see the suffering of people, “he said. Responding to the question of social assistance, coordinating minister Mahfud assured that the government would continue to monitor its distribution to the population. “We will continue to monitor social assistance,” he said. Moreover, DPP President Walubi Siti Hartati Murdaya urged all parties not to panic and to think positively that this epidemic can be overcome through the solidarity of all parties. He also appreciated the hard work of the central government and all relevant ranks and agencies that have attempted to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. “Basically thank you, I’m proud of the government. Hopefully this spirit will continue and the community won’t be too worried, this must have a way out,” he said. Meanwhile, the head of the PHDI Center, Wisnu Bawa Tenaya, stressed that the PDHI is focused on helping people who are struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The PDHI always cooperates with the government, especially with regard to clean and healthy living and worship-related behaviors in accordance with procedures determined by the government,” Wisnu said. Coordinating Minister Mahfud expressed his gratitude for the various contributions and criticisms submitted by Walubi, Matakin and PHDI. He assured that all notes and contributions would be coordinated with relevant ministers, including President Jokowi for further follow-up. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

