Ex-member of a banned terrorist group, no problem for Imran Khan. Will compete for the PoK seat





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo: Assad Zaidi | bloomberg

New Delhi: What’s the first thing you do after winning an election in politically contested territory? Apparently, Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party believes the answer to this question is to give a suspected ex-Taliban associate a ticket for a reserved seat.

After winning 26 seats in the Assembly elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the PTI on Saturday handed over the electoral ticket for one of the seats reserved for the provinces, for Ulema-e-Mashaikh, to Mazhar Saeed Shah .

Also known as Abdullah Shah Mazhar, Shah is said to be a former associate of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a far-right terrorist organization that was banned by Pakistan in 2008 but continues to operate as factions to date, according to a United Nations Security Council report.

Based in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Rawalakot, Haris Qadeer reports that Mazhar Saeed Shah hails from the northernmost district of the disputed territories, held important positions in Jaish-e-Mohammad and was also governor of a province in Afghanistan during the reign of the Taliban.

The story of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan

Since its formation in 2007, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has a long history of involvement, and alleged involvement, in terrorist attacks against the Pakistani military as well as against civilians. The most famous example was the assassination of Benazir Bhutto in December of the same year, in which he initially denied his involvement before a Taliban leader claimed responsibility in a 2017 book.

The news reached Twitter on Saturday, as users and reporters shared the developments and criticized the PTI for the nomination.

The PTI issued a ticket for Ulema-e-Mashaikh’s seat in the AJK Assembly to the Taliban commander who held a key position in Afghanistan during the Taliban era. Mazhar Shah started his journey from Harkat-ul-Mujahideen and went on to hold important positions in the Jaish-e-Muhammad of Masood Azhar. pic.twitter.com/rhvnjk3zb2

– Sohaib Awan (@SohaibAwanPK) July 31, 2021

Break: Pakistan has appointed a former Taliban leader (Mazhar Shah) for a reserved seat for Ulema-e-mashaikh in the legislature of Kashmir under Pak administration. #PakistanBackedTaliban #SaveAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/OKYXZJuSyR

– ThePakhtoonChronicle (@PastunChronicle) July 31, 2021

Asghar Zaidi, editor-in-chief of Lahore-based investigative news website Sujag, also weighed in, linking the PTI’s appointment of Shah to the work of the Financial Action Task Force to investigate the financing of terrorism.

The PTI issued a ticket 2 to a former Taliban commander against the seat of the ulama / mashaikh in the Kashmir assembly. Mazhar Saeed Shah, was a member of the forbidden Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, later he joined Jaish-e-Muhammad of Maulana Masood Azhar. Yet we say #GAFI is a #conspiracy

– Asghar Plus (@AsgharZaidi_PK) July 30, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Response

However, the most publicized responses came from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and dynast / political heir Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

At a press conference on Saturday, Zardari condemned the appointment of the alleged former TTP associate and said Imran Khan must heed the subsequent message sent overseas, Amir Wasim reported for Dawn.

The people of Azad Kashmir are peace loving people and they believe in peaceful resistance. And you present them to the world as terrorists, Zardari added.

However, Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris’ comments reflect that the PTI’s association with Shah has provided more than enough political ammunition to the PPP, let alone India or the FATF.

Zardari has been running for several days in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and has repeatedly told press and social media that the elections are rigged.

@ BBhuttoZardari1 / 4 pic.twitter.com/F55Sb2zfhv

– PPP (@MediaCellPPP) July 31, 2021

@ BBhuttoZardari1 / 3 pic.twitter.com/ksuwupSW0o

– PPP (@MediaCellPPP) July 29, 2021

While any evidence behind Zardaris’ claims remains to be confirmed, the ballot for Ulema-e-Mashaikh along with the other seven reserved seats, five of which are reserved for women, in the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to take place on August 2.

