Erdoan visits disaster area and throws packets of tea at wildfire survivors





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan visited the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris on Saturday to carry out inspections in the area devastated by the forest fires that have raged for several days. Erdoan spoke to his supporters from the top of a campaign bus, and after his speech, the president began tossing packets of black tea into the crowd. As we inspect the efforts at Manavgat in situ, we have also shared with our nation the steps we will take to heal the injuries of our citizens, Erdoan said in declaring disaster areas for areas affected by raging forest fires. in several provinces along the Turkish Riviera and the rest of the Mediterranean coast. In another video shared by social media users the same evening, Erdoan is seen throwing packets of tea at passers-by as his motorcade passes through town. 😀 pic.twitter.com/BLZ2n0kL0h iremcim (@varoluum) July 31, 2021 Erdoans’ giveaways were not well received by Turkish social media users, who launched a hashtag that says grab your tea and go. People with the pain have had tea thrown at their heads, one user wrote, posting pictures of firefighters treating their own injuries, a firefighter who lost his life and several pictures of the fires themselves. The people who live in this pain threw the moon at me.

That’s it for the tweet!#aynDaAlGit pic.twitter.com/UGQQ2Kscy8 Deer (@ Infinity__1938) August 1, 2021 Erdoan has also been criticized for conducting his inspection from the presidential plane and not touching down. When will the esteemed president start throwing tea from planes, I wonder, one user wrote, captioning a photo of Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli speaking to Erdoan as ‘they were flying over the burning area. Mr. President, when will your lunar casting service begin?

“President Erdoan”#SilifkeYanyor#bodrumyangn pic.twitter.com/Zsk1pNnWjz (@laroshkog) July 31, 2021 The fires started on Wednesday and in several areas have already reached residential areas. Many of the more than 100 fires have been brought under control, however, at least five fires continue to rage in Antalya and Mula provinces. Six people lost their lives, while several villages and neighborhoods were evacuated to avoid more casualties.

