India’s economy deteriorated due to Jawaharlal Nehru’s speech in 1947, parliamentary minister says
New Delhi: On Saturday July 31, a minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh became the last to blame India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for a problem seen in the present day.
The Minister of Medical Education, Vishvas Sarang, said: “Inflation does not increase in a day or two. The foundations of the economy don’t come in a day or two. The country’s economy deteriorated due to errors in the speech Jawaharlal Nehru gave from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 1947.
Sarang was speaking to reporters in Bhopal and was asked about a planned congressional protest against price hikes and other issues.
“Inflation would have been under control if the country’s first prime minister and his party had left the economy in good shape … if the credit for the increase in inflation by crippling the economy after the country’s independence returns to anyone, it’s the Nehru family, ”he said.
Nehru has become the frontrunner of the BJP’s liability waiver for current issues. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted in parliament, “India did not obtain democracy because of Pandit Nehru, as Congress wants us to believe”.
In 2020, speaking to Lok Sabha, Modi again blamed Nehru for triggering the situation that necessitated the BJP government’s decision to appeal to the CAA. Someone had to become prime minister, so a line was drawn in India and the country was divided, ”Modi noted.
Sarang said Narendra Modi’s government, on the other hand, has strengthened the economy over the past seven years.
“Inflation is falling and people’s incomes have increased during the reign of the BJP,” the minister said.
However, wholesale inflation hit a record high of almost 13% in May 2021, before dropping to 12% in June, posing a huge challenge to the Modi government in an economy already crippled by the waves of the pandemic, according to To Financial Time.
“The price increases have hit India’s poor and middle classes, who have suffered the brunt of the economic shocks induced by the country’s pandemic,” the report notes.
Also, there is not much to suggest that people’s incomes increased during the reign of the BJP, as the minister said. As Manoj Kumar noted for Thread financial hardship caused by last year’s pandemic pushed an estimated 32 million Indians out of the middle class, reversing years of economic gains and plunging millions of people, based on a report from the Pew Research Center in poverty.
Sarang also said Congress workers should instead protest outside Janpath 10, where party chair Sonia Gandhi lives.
Later, talking to PTI, Sarang said the country’s economy was mainly based on agriculture, but Nehru neglected it. Seventy percent of our population depends on agriculture, but he didn’t care about this sector. The economy of the village was sustainable and self-sufficient. He put his western mindset in there and put an end to the village economy, ”he said.
“Industrialization was good, but it should have been based on agriculture,” he also said.
Sarang also said that the Kashmir dispute, homeland security concerns and cross-border issues owed their origins to Nehru’s time.
He also claimed that a river link project had been proposed by Nehru’s cabinet.
“The implementation of the river interconnection project would then have brightened the future of the country permanently … the country, which depends on agriculture, would have become fully irrigated”, he added.
Congress leaders, meanwhile, criticized Sarang’s comments.
Congressman KK Mishra Congressman said: “Vishwas Sarang, an eligible Minister of Shivraj Circus (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan), blames the country’s inflation on Nehru’s speech in 1947, while he wasn’t even born. As a departmental minister, can you tell if Nehru was also responsible for the thousands of deaths due to the lack of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir during the coronavirus pandemic?
Narendra Saluja, another congressional spokesperson, said the BJP ministry in MP was full of weird people.
“One minister starts climbing an electrical poll to fix it, another talks about how many children a couple should have, yet another says money should be charged for a selfie … Now a minister is holding on a speech made 75 years ago responsible for inflation. Why then did the BJP promise inflation relief in its poll? ” He asked.
>(With PTI inputs)
