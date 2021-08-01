Donald Trump and Charles Koch are dangerous enemies of democracy





FILE – In this May 22, 2012 photo, Charles Koch is speaking in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. (Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)

By Ron Molen | The public forum

| August 1, 2021, 12:00 p.m.

The nation has two major internal threats: Donald Trump and Charles Koch. Trump refuses to play by the rules, a pathetic sociopath who can’t stand losing an election. And Koch wants to reduce democracy and eliminate government regulations that make the nation safer and healthier. He and his union of fellow billionaires now control virtually every Red State legislature, including Utah.

Once secret, Koch’s empire has now been revealed in his new book, Believe in People, in which he boasts that his union has: seven hundred of the most successful business leaders in the Americas, over a thousand professors at three hundred universities and other post-secondary organizations. , tens of thousands of K-12 teachers and educators, and millions of grassroots policy advocates in all fifty states.

Also included are think tanks like the Cato Institute, American Enterprise Institute, Club for Growth, Americans for Growth, Freedom Works, Citizens for a Sound Economy, State Policy Network Tax Foundation, and Reason Foundation, all of which are machine funded. Koch and led by a cadre of totally brainwashed acolytes.

Koch wants a nation without social security, health insurance, public schools and libraries, unions, or the right to vote – a nation where free enterprise takes care of most government services. The Kochs American Legislative Exchange Council, ALEC (soon to meet at the SLC), is an anti-democratic organization whose members generously pay lawmakers to limit regulations, often to the detriment of human life.

The Gun Violence Epidemic (NRA) and Toxic Air (Koch Industries) are both at outrageous levels and with Koch’s anti-science Tea Party controlling the Republican Party, too little progress is being made in the fight against climate change.

Trump is a self-glorifying fool while Koch has become the uber mensch of an oligarchy with enormous power. If you don’t feel threatened … you should!

Ron Molen, Salt Lake City

