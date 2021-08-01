PM Imran advises Sindh to opt for smart locks





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday advised the Sindh government to refrain from applying a lockdown in the province, saying hungry people cannot be forced to undergo a full lockdown.

“We cannot impose a lockdown on hungry people,” the prime minister said, responding to a citizen’s call during a telethon.

“How can we impose a lockdown on people who have no resources or food,” he asked, advising the Sindh government to opt for smart lockdowns instead.

“You can apply partial locks in areas where there is an escalation of cases,” he said. The PM added that action could also be taken against wedding venues and restaurants, but only when they violate SOPs.

“In addition, schools can remain closed until students and staff are vaccinated,” the prime minister added. He further stated that the real solution lay in vaccination.

“Pakistan has vaccinated 30 million people so far,” Prime Minister Imran said. Stressing that the economy was on an upward trajectory, he said the government could not “destroy” the economy by “applying a lockdown”.

Noor Mukadam case

Responding to the question regarding the gruesome murder of Noor Mukadam, 27, Prime Minister Imran assured that he had been following the case from day one and had all the information about it.

“It is a heinous matter and it has shocked the nation, given its impact. I assure the nation that the accused will not escape the law and be brought to justice,” the prime minister said.

He added: “I want to reject the common idea that the accused can escape punishment because he belongs to an influential family or has dual nationality.”

“The murderer will not escape punishment, however powerful he may be,” the Prime Minister said.

Read Sindh, Center the horns on the lock

Media freedom

Responding to another caller, the Prime Minister said he believed in free media. “Only those who plunder the country are afraid to confront the people,” he said.

However, he added that “I only have a difference of opinion with the media when they broadcast fake news and propaganda.”

He cited the recent discovery by the EU’s DisinfoLab of India’s use of fake accounts against Pakistan in this regard.

“I would like to reiterate that constructive journalism is a blessing for the country,” said the Prime Minister.

Electoral reforms

On the issue of electoral reforms proposed by the government, the Prime Minister said that he was the first government to want to put in place a system guaranteeing the transparency of the electoral process.

“Electronic voting machines (EVMs) are the only way to rectify the system and deal with its anomalies,” added the Prime Minister.

He noted that the government had asked the opposition to coordinate to finalize the reforms, but “to no avail”.

AJK elections

Prime Minister Imran has questioned the opposition’s allegations regarding the rigging of the elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He added that all AJK government officials belong to the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“The PML-N also lost the Sialkot polls,” the prime minister said, adding that “the AJK prime minister himself claimed to have rigged the polls”.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the only solution to all these allegations was to introduce the electronic voting system.

Responsibility

To another question, Prime Minister Imran said that those targeted for their corruption were pressuring the government to obtain an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

“These elements threaten to dislodge the government in order to hide their corruption,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2313371/pm-imran-advises-sindh-to-opt-for-smart-lockdowns

