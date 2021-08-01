Modi, first Indian PM to chair UN Security Council meeting: Syed Akbaruddin | Latest India News





In a first for India after independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting during New Delhi’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the former Indian envoy to the United Nations said on Sunday. UN, Syed Akbaruddin. Prime Minister Modi is expected to chair the UN Security Council meeting on August 9. In more than 75 years, this is the first time India’s political leaders have invested in the presidency of an event of the 15-member UN body, said the former permanent representative of India to of ONU. “A First in the Making With India as Chairman of the @UN Security Council in August, an Indian Prime Minister could perhaps chair, albeit virtually, a Council meeting for the first time on August 9, 2021,” he said. Akbaruddin said on Twitter and shared a photo from PM Modi’s last visit to the UN in 2019. A first in the making With India as President of @A Security Council in August, an Indian prime minister could perhaps chair, albeit virtually, a first meeting of the Council on August 9, 2021. Photo: From PM Shri’s last visit arenarendramodi at the UN in 2019. pic.twitter.com/OxaZbKZsNq – Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) August 1, 2021 Akbaruddin also confirmed the development to the PTI news agency and said: “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to decide to chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.” Read also | PM Modi and Jaishankar to chair UNSC meetings during Indian presidency “It shows that the leaders want to take the lead. It also shows that India and its political leaders are invested in our foreign policy projects,” said Akbaruddin, who joined the Kautilya School of Public Policy as dean in June. It comes on the day India assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council. The country will host flagship events related to maritime security, peacekeeping and the fight against terrorism during the month. Several high-level meetings will be chaired by senior Indian officials, including the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla. “This is our eighth visit to the Security Council in 75 years, the first time our political leaders have invested in presiding over a Security Council event,” Akbaruddin told PTI. “Although this is a virtual meeting, it is still a first such meeting for us. It is historic. The last time an Indian Prime Minister embarked on this effort, it was was Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1992 when he attended a United Nations Security Council meeting, “he added. India took over from France as UNSC President for August. Ambassador of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti thanked the Permanent Representative of France to the UN, Nicolas de Rivière, for leading the UN Security Council for the month of July.

