Republicans will defend their Caesar but new revelations show Trump’s real threat | Lloyd Green





Donald Trump received two more unwelcome reminders on Friday that he is no longer president. Just as he and his underlings chant Lock Her in about Hillary Clinton and other enemies, he’s the one who remains in legal jeopardy and in political limbo.

Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill will once again be forced to defend the indefensible. It won’t be a problem: QAnon is their credo, Trump is their Caesar and Gladiator remains the film of our time.

But in other ways the world has changed. The Department of Justice is no longer an extension of Trumps West Wing. The levers of government are no longer at its disposal.

Next year, just as Trump helped deliver Georgia’s two Senate seats to Democrats in January, on the eve of the insurgency, his antics could cost Republicans their chance to reclaim the Senate.

Documents that probably would not have emerged if Trump had succeeded in overturning the election are now open to scrutiny, whether they are contemporary accounts of his conversations about this dishonest goal or his tax returns.

Those who claim that the events of January 6 were anything other than a failed coup attempt would do well to come up with a better line. Or a different alternate reality.

Potential witnesses before the House Select Committee on the events of January 6 should start to worry

Ashli ​​Babbitt is not a martyr. Trump will not be reinstated as president, no matter what the MyPillow guy says. Trump’s machinations and protests reflect the desperation that accompanies flying over the abyss. He knows what he has said and done.

First, on Friday morning news broke that the Justice Department had provided Congress with copies of notes from a damning conversation on December 27, 2020 between Trump, Jeffrey Rosen, then Acting Attorney General, and Richard Donoghue, assistant to Rosens.

As first reported by The New York Times, the powers of Main Justice told Trump there was no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud in his clear loss to Joe Biden.

He replied: just say the election was corrupt [and] leave the rest to me.

It goes beyond simply trying to distort the truth. As George Conway, a prominent and well-connected anti-Trump Republican, tweeted: It’s hard to overstate how much this stinks of criminal intent on the part of the former guy.

A White House veteran who served under Presidents Bush told The Guardian: Leave the rest to me, it sounds like foreknowledge.

Just connect the dots and dates, the former aide said.

The insurgency arrived 10 days later. As former Trump campaign chairman and White House strategist Steve Bannon put it on January 5: Hell is about to break loose.

The truer words have never been spoken.

Unfortunately for Trump, the Friday news cycle did not end with the events of December 27. Hours later, the DoJs Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), its policy-making arm, once headed by Bill Barr, Trump’s second attorney general, ruled that Trump’s tax returns could no longer be hidden from the House Ways and Means Committee.

From Watergate, presidents and presidential candidates have released their tax returns under standard operating procedure. Trump’s refusal to do so was yet another broken standard and a harbinger of what followed.

The OLC concluded that the committees require that these files comply with the relevant law. Beyond that, he observed that the request would further the panels’ stated primary objective of evaluating the IRS’s presidential audit program, a very legitimate area for congressional investigation.

Here, the DoJ was doing nothing less than echoing the Supreme Court. Just over a year ago, the court dismissed Trump’s claim that the Manhattan district attorney could not review his tax returns and, in a separate case, ruled that Congress could also examine his taxes.

In the latter case, in a 7-2 decision, the court overturned the president’s argument that Congress was prohibited from reviewing his tax returns and financial records. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts observed: When Congress seeks the information necessary for intelligent legislative action, it is unquestionably the duty of all citizens to cooperate.

At this point, Trump had made two High Court appointments. Both joined in the result. You might as well feel indebted.

Potential witnesses before the House Select Committee on the events of January 6 should start to worry. Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, Congressman Jim Jordan: It means you. By your own admission, you spoke with Trump that day.

It was one thing for Merrick Garlands’ Justice Department to pursue Trump’s government defense in the E Jean Carrolls libel lawsuit. It is quite another thing to expect the Bidens attorney general to play the blocking role for Trump. It is highly unlikely here.

The Justice Department does not seem ready to come to the aid of those who sought to overturn the election. Already, he has refused to defend Mo Brooks, the congressman from Alabama who wore a Kevlar vest during a pre-riot rally on Jan.6.

Additionally, Democrats control Congress, and Liz Cheney, a dissident Republican from Wyoming and a member of the Jan.6 commission, hates Jordan. It’s personal.

That fucking guy Jim Jordan. This son of a bitch Cheney spoke to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley about Jordan, according to Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker of the Washington Post.

Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who like Cheney voted to impeach Trump on Jan.6 and joined the select committee, may also be in the mood to teach a lesson. Congressional Democrats may want to see Jordan and McCarthy sweat. The House GOP got the committee it requested when it withdrew its cooperation. He faces dire consequences.

As for Trump, he may well continue to harbor presidential aspirations and dreams of revenge. But as Ringo Starr sang, it doesn’t come easily. Indeed, after the twin blows on Friday, things probably got a lot more difficult.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/01/republicans-caesar-donald-trump-justice-memos-tax-returns-6-january-committee-cheney-kinzinger The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos