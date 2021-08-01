Teco hope President Jokowi will help players and coaches, the league can’t wait any longer and is due to play on August 20





Reports by Bali Tribune journalist Marianus Seran TRIBUN-BALI.COM, MANGUPURA – Bali United coach Stefano Cuggura Teco spoke about a number of League 1 players who have come together to send an open letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to Teco, the actions of these actors will hopefully be heard by President Jokowi. The Brazilian coach is hopeful that President Jokowi can help coaches and players re-organize Indonesia’s 2021 Liga 1 according to the PSSI and PT LIB plan. Because so far, it’s been a year and a half without competition in Indonesia. • UPDATE: For Inter Milan and Juventus Prestige, AC Milan Priority Scudetto Than Champions League “It’s good that all League 1 club players are more compact. Hopefully the president (Jokowi) can read and can help Ligue 1 go according to the PSSI schedule of August 20, 2021,” Teco said. on Sunday August 1, 2021.. According to Teco, there is no more time to postpone the 2021 Indonesian Liga 1 competition amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “Because it can no longer be postponed. Indonesian football comes too late (lagging behind other countries, note),” Teco said. Teco has scheduled Bali United to resume training after PPKM Level 4 which ends on August 2, 2021. If he is not extended and has the blessing of training, Teco wants his team to return to training. • Italian League transfer UPDATE: Lukaku’s tandem Lautaro reject Arsenal, Juventus sure to get Locatelli “The PPKM is over, and when we are allowed to train on the pitch, we will return to train with the team,” he said. Indonesian Ligue 1 players, members of the Indonesian Association of Professional Footballers (APPI) sent an open letter on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This letter was sent after the APPI held a virtual meeting with La Liga 1 stakeholders a week ago, to be exact on July 23, 2021 regarding the clarity of the Indonesian football competition. The open letter was drafted and signed by representatives of all players, who expressed their aspirations and desires as Indonesian citizens to President Jokowi, in order to immediately pave the way for the imminent resumption of football competitions.

