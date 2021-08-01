KPL: Pakistani politicians, cricketers attack BCCI for ‘warning’ Gibbs





Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs was behind another Twitter tiff between India and Pakistan.

Gibbs has been invited to participate in the Kashmir Premier League, a new T20 competition supported by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The Kashmir Premier League will take place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and is scheduled to start on August 6.

Gibbs tweeted that the BCCI “was trying to stop me from playing” the KPL. Gibbs tweeted on Saturday: “Completely unnecessary for @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and try to keep me from playing in @ kpl_20. Threatening me as well, telling me that ‘ they wouldn’t allow me to enter India for any cricket-related work. Ridiculous. “

Gibbs’ tweet was quickly picked up by Pakistani government and politicians. Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudri tweeted on Saturday that the alleged BCCI decision to “deprive young Kashmiri players of the opportunity to share locker rooms with big names in cricket is unfortunate and regrettable “.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Imran Khan government, tweeted that it was “not the first time that the Modi government has resorted to such tactics for its infamous policies”. Hussain asserted that “the struggle in Kashmir will not be affected by such measures but will only benefit him”.

The chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi, on Saturday called on the ICC to take note of “the tactics employed by the BCCI to advance” India’s political and hegemonic plots, “Dawn reported.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, who plays in KPL, tweeted on Saturday “Really disappointing that BCCI is mixing cricket and politics again! KPL is a league for Kashmir, Pakistan and cricket fans from all over the world. We will organize a wonderful cricket match. show and will not be deterred by such behavior !! “

Former Pakistani wicket keeper Rashid Latif alleged on Friday that BCCI was warning other cricket clubs against allowing their players to participate in KPL. Latif tweeted “Cricket councils @BCCI warn that if former players have participated in the Kashmir Premier League, they will not be allowed to enter India or work in Indian cricket at any level or at any ability. Gibbs, Dilshan, @MontyPanesar & several others have been selected in KPL. “

Gibbs had told Al Jazeera that BCCI secretary Jay Shah had issued the warning to him. Gibbs told Al Jazeera: “Mr. Shah’s message [BCCI secretary] was sent to Graeme Smith [Cricket South Africas director of cricket] who transmitted it to me.

Al Jazeera reported that a BCCI official called the England and Wales Cricket Council (ECB) and “warned that in addition to travel restrictions, participating cricketers will not be” authorized to work in all matters relating to Indian cricket “”.

Interestingly, the Associated Press reported on Saturday night: “Several former England international players Monty Panesar, Matt Prior, Phil Mustard and Owais Shah have retired from KPL.

