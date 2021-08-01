“She is the pride of India” – Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers wishes as PV Sindhu wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics





PV Sindhu won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. | Photo credit: AP Highlights PV Sindhu defeated Chinese He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to win bronze at Tokyo Olympics Sindhu is the first Indian commuter to win two medals at the Olympics She had won a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics PV Sindhu made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and won the bronze medal by beating China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15. The only Indian Olympian with 2 Olympic medals now, Sindhu had won a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Overall, she is the third Indian to win 2 Olympic Games medals. Sindhu beat the Chinese commuter in consecutive matches 21-13, 21-15 to secure a podium. The 26-year-old came up with her A game and won the opener 21-13. She must have been sweating in Game 2 as He Bingjiao kept Sindhu’s lead under control. In the end, the Indian commuter emerged victorious. Twitterati praised Sindhu after his historic medal. The Indian Prime Minister took to Twitter to congratulate the commuter and wrote: We are all delighted with @ Pvsindhu1’s stellar performance. Kudos to her for winning bronze at @ Tokyo2020. She is the pride of India and one of our most remarkable Olympians. # Tokyo2020. “See more reactions to Sindhu’s victory – PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. It established a new standard of consistency, dedication and excellence. My sincere congratulations to her for bringing glory to India. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021 Medals at successive Olympic Games.#PVSindhu , you made the country proud.

A huge accomplishment by becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete to win two individual medals. So grateful for the joy you have given us all. pic.twitter.com/1H7wsk54ID – VVS Laxman (@ VVSLaxman281) August 1, 2021 Good game @ pvsindhu1. Time and time again you have proven your unprecedented commitment and dedication to the game. May you continue to bring glory to the nation. We are proud of your remarkable achievement. pic.twitter.com/uiGNLwwMVO – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2021 By winning the bronze medal in badminton at #TokyoOlympics today, @ pvsindhu1 once again demonstrated his hard work, dedication and passion for the sport. – Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 1, 2021 Sindhu recorded a big victory in the first game, and He Bingjiao struggled against the Indian. He Bingjiao made a comeback in Game 2 and kept Sindhu’s lead under control. Sindhu continued his momentum and continued to increase his points total to win the medal of glory. With her victory, India has now won 3 medals at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu took the silver medal last week while Sindhu took home bronze. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain is assured of a medal and is still in contention for a gold or silver medal. Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams are also vying for glory.

