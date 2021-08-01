Politics
Converted offices pose fatal risk in heatwave, experts warn
Converting offices to apartments in urban centers poses a potentially fatal risk to occupants as the intensity of heat waves increases, experts have warned.
A further relaxation of town planning rules from Sunday means that even more business premises can be converted into housing without planning permission. But the inability to provide vital cooling functions would make some of them uninhabitable as the climate crisis worsens, experts said.
More than 64,000 apartments have been built in old offices over the past five years and the increase in working from home during the pandemic is expected to lead to increased conversions. The latest government data shows a 28% increase in applications since last year.
The Planning Permits (DDP) allow you to modify the use of a building without a planning permit and already applied to offices, but from Sunday they are extended to commercial premises, such as vacant stores, restaurants and gyms. A report commissioned by the government concluded in July 2020 that PDR conversions create poorer residential environments in relation to a number of factors largely related to the health, well-being and quality of life of future occupants.
The Climate Change Committee, official advisers to the government, believes that one in five homes in the UK is already overheating. In 2020, summer heatwaves in England killed 2,556 people, and the CCC predicts those deaths will triple by 2040 if no action is taken.
Ministers rejected the CCC’s advice in 2015 to introduce new heat resistance regulations. The CCC reiterated its warning in 2019 and said the UK’s lack of plans to protect people from the climate crisis was shocking. In July, she declared that it was absolutely illogical not to tackle the risk of heat waves.
While we recognize the need for more affordable housing, we are concerned about the quality of some houses built under the PDR, said Paul Redington of insurer Zurich UK. In particular, overheating appears to be a potentially fatal risk.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the Chartered Institute of Building share the concerns. Eddie Tuttle of CIOB said: There is clear evidence that homes built using PDRs have led to spaces that are detrimental to the health, well-being and quality of life of future occupants. Ministers must urgently respond to these concerns.
He added that PDR conversions had few checks on some aspects of quality, including ventilation and energy efficiency: deregulation is part of the problem, what you need to do is regulate in a reasonable way.
The danger of lethal heat is greater in smaller apartments and especially those with only south-facing windows that experience complete sunlight. In some apartments, residents may be reluctant to open windows due to safety hazards or air pollution.
Many of these buildings are in inner cities and towns, which by definition are already suffering from the urban heat island effect, Redington said. Developers could be required to improve cooling by installing shutters on windows, using reflective surfaces and ceiling fans, he said.
These shocking [PDR conversion] the numbers are another damning indicator of governments’ failure to take the threat of heat waves seriously, said Bob Ward, of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change at the London School of Economics. Poorly designed homes that overheat can be fatal to occupants in hot weather, especially if they have underlying health issues. The government urgently needs to create and implement a national thermal risk strategy.
