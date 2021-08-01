Why Boris Johnson’s math on financing girls’ education around the world doesn’t match





Last week, Boris Johnson described spending on girls’ education around the world as the panacea, the cure-all, saying it was the best investment that could be made in the future of humanity. In typical Johnson style, he then made a slightly odd analogy – arguing that the Swiss Army Knife, with an Allen wrench, screwdriver and everything in between, was about bringing more girls to school. At the summit, jointly organized by Great Britain and Kenya, the the prime minister promised 430 million to the Global Partnership for Education (less than the 600 million charities called only one of the largest donations) and called on others to do the same. Listen to our political podcast: Many did, with $ 4 billion raised in total, a significant amount hailed by the government and praised by delegates. But, for now at least, it is less than a billion than the 5 billion expected by GPE. For many charities, the shadow of the UK international aid funding cuts – reducing our commitment from 0.7 to 0.5% of gross national income – is the key. The reduction in the international aid budget has been condemned by members of Parliament across the House. Credit: PA Laurie Lee, Managing Director of Care International UK told me: The government has asked other countries to increase funding for global education by 30% while cutting its own aid budget by the same amount. It did not surprise anyone that this diplomatic strategy did not work. He said Johnson had enthusiastic words about the importance of investing in education, and said UK aid is still funding girls’ education through his charity, Care. However, he pointed out that aid cuts could mean that apart from any summit engagement, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office would spend 25% less on education worldwide. And it’s not as simple as money going directly to education. According to Lee, cuts in funding are being felt by organizations that fight against forced early marriages, sexual violence against teenage girls and pregnancy. All of these in turn help keep girls in school. Activist Malala Yousafzai said the pandemic had significantly affected girls’ education. Credit: Pennsylvania In fact, this week I received figures from a recent analysis from the MSI charity – suggesting that increased access to reproductive services (which in turn will prevent unintended pregnancies) could keep 4 million more girls in school in sub-Saharan Africa. They say that in Niger, one in two girls will give birth before their 18th birthday, while only one in 100 will finish school. Given this, charities like MSI think it’s hard to get Johnson to say he wants 40 million more girls in school, with sweeping cuts to the integrated women’s sexual health agenda. (Wish) and an 85% reduction in UNFPA funding. According to MSI, the blow to the charity could lead to 7 million unwanted pregnancies, 2 million unsafe abortions and – 23,500 maternal deaths – all with a ripple effect on girls’ education. The charity’s chief executive, Simon Cooke, said: The benefits of helping girls stay in school are huge. When girls can access quality education, they are better able to pursue careers, create opportunities in their communities and lead positive change in society at large. Each additional school year can increase a woman’s income byup to 20%. Johnson says he agrees, but for these charities the numbers just don’t add up.

