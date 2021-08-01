Politics
PM Modi talks to PV Sindhu, congratulates her on winning bronze medal
New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with commuter PV Sindhu after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday and congratulated her on the historic victory. She is now the only Indian woman to have won two Olympic medals.
Speaking after winning the bronze medal match against He Bing Jao, Sindhu said she needs to shut down her emotions for this match.
“It makes me really happy because I’ve worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me – should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall I had to shut down my emotions for this game and give my best, everything and think about the emotions. I am really happy and I think I have been very good It’s a proud moment to get a medal for my country, ”she said according to the World Badminton Federation (BWF).
Taking the lead is very important in crucial games like these and asked how it worked because she also had the lead on Sunday. was very important in securing a medal for the country and in the Olympics. It is not easy. This is an important thing. There were some really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was in the lead, I didn’t relax. “
When asked how she would celebrate this victory, she replied, “I am in seventh heaven. I will enjoy this moment. My family worked hard for me and put in a lot of effort, so I am very grateful. . And my sponsors have given me the best of themselves so I would like to thank them and enjoy the moment. Many Indian fans have shown me their love and support and I am very grateful to all of them them. Definitely a lot of love and support and kisses. “
Sindhu also said that the focus will now be on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. “Definitely yes, definitely,” she said. (ANI)
