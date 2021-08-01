Kinzinger: McCarthy and Jordan face subpoenas on January 6 but Trump may not | Attack on the US Capitol





Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House special committee to investigate the assault on the U.S. Capitol, will support subpoenas for the testimony of Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader, and senior officials Congressional GOPs, including Jim Jordan, a prominent Trump ally from Ohio.

I would support subpoenas for anyone who can shed light on the events of January 6, Kinzinger said Sunday on ABCs This Week.

If it’s the leader, it’s the leader; if it is someone who has spoken to the president who can provide us with that information.

He also suggested that a subpoena for Donald Trump himself was unlikely, given the continued circus around the former president and Trump’s habit of lying.

Kinzinger of Illinois and Representative for Wyoming Liz Cheney are the only Republicans on the House panel, after McCarthy withdrew his cooperation in reaction to President Nancy Pelosis’s rejection of Jordan and Jim Banks of the Indiana, because of their support for Trumps that his loss by Joe Biden was the result of electoral fraud.

Republicans in the Senate blocked an independent commission. The GOP has since attacked the House committee for not being sufficiently bipartisan. On Sunday, even Susan Collins, a moderate senator from Maine who voted to impeach Trump for the attack on the Capitol, told CNN State of the Union: I don’t think it’s fair for the speaker to decide which Republicans should be part of the committee.

The panel held a moving first hearing this week, with the testimony of four police officers who fought rioters. All officers asked representatives to find out who inspired and led the riot.

One, Harry Dunn, said: If a hit man is hired and he kills someone, the hit man goes to jail. But not only does the hitman go to jail, but also the person who hired him.

An attack took place on January 6 and a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of this.

McCarthy and Jordan are known to have spoken to Trump on January 6.

McCarthy’s conversation was brought up during Trump’s second impeachment trial, accused of inciting insurgency.

According to a Republican MP, Trump responded to McCarthy’s protests against the riot, around which five people died, by saying: Well, Kevin, I guess these people were more upset than you about the election.

McCarthy was evasive when asked about the conversation.

Jordan admitted this week that he also spoke to Trump on Jan.6.

In addition, according to a note from a senior Justice Department official released Friday by a House committee, Trump mentioned Jordan as an ally in Congress during a Dec. 27 appeal in which he told the prosecutor acting general to simply say that the election was corrupt. [and] leave the rest to me.

I want to know what the president was doing every moment of that day after he said: I’ll walk you to Capitol Hill, Kinzinger told ABC, referring to Trump’s remarks at a rally near the House Blanche on January 6, before Congress was taken by storm.

Accounts from the bestselling books say Trump mainly watched television and must have been pressured into recording a statement saying the rioters should return home.

Kinzinger continued: After [Alabama representative] Mo Brooks stood up and said we were going to kick the ass and take names, today the day the Patriots take the country back from others I want to know what they were doing because that is going to be important.

I want to know, you know, if the National Guard took five or six hours to get to Capitol Hill, did the president make any calls? And if [he] didn’t, why, and if he did of course, then how come the National Guard takes another five hours? I think if the president had picked up the phone and made a call, the guard would have been there immediately.

When asked if he would support a subpoena for Trump, he replied: We may not even need to speak to Donald Trump to get the information. There were tons of people around him. There were tons of people involved in the things leading up to January 6th.

Obviously, if you talk to the former president, everything will be associated with that, so when I look at that, maybe I like. But I know it was going to happen to information. If he has any unique information that’s one thing, but I think there are a lot of people around him who knew something.

Kinzinger is an Air Force veteran and member of the National Guard and was one of many representatives who became moved as he spoke to the officers who defended the Capitol and presented a video of the violence that day- the.

He told ABC: These are things we can’t sweep under the rug, that was seven months ago, you know, the story that some people are trying to do because it’s politically awkward.

If anyone is afraid of this survey, I asked you a question: what are you afraid of? I mean, even you’re scared of being discovered to have some guilt, or if you think it wasn’t a big deal, then you should allow that to go ahead.

So this is essential for the history of the American people, for the truth, anyone with parts of this information, with insider knowledge can probably be expected to speak to the committee.

